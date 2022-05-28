Scarecrow Trail kicks off in Hethersett for half term

Jem Brereton, Head of Woodside School, Matthew Parslow-Williams, Head of Hethersett VC Primary school and Matthew Parslow-Williams’ son Noe had their photographs taken with Oscar – one of the scarecrows that will take their place on the village trail. - Credit: Hethersett Scarecrow Trail

A Norfolk village is celebrating the Queen’s landmark platinum jubilee with a scarecrow trail raising money for local schools.

The trail launched in Hethersett on Saturday and runs until June 5.

Two of the village’s schools – Hethersett Primary and Woodside Primary- have combined to share funds raised from the sale of trail maps with the event being organised by the Friends’ group from each school.

Noe, with scarecrow Oscar, who will be part of the trail. - Credit: Hethersett Scarecrow Trail

More than 28 scarecrows are on display throughout the village with a theme of “Round The World.”

Jason Slack of the organising committee said: “Each year we see how amazingly creative people in the village are with Christmas and Halloween displays.

"We are hoping this will be a fun and popular event with lots of people getting involved."





Hethersett Scarecrow Trail runs until June 5. - Credit: Hethersett Scarecrow Trail

Trail maps cost £2 and are available from Kett’s Kabin Charity Shop in Queen’s Road, Tesco Express in Great Melton Road, Hodge Podge Gift Shop in Oak Square, Kin Café in Queen’s Road, Hethersett King’s Head and Queen’s Head in Norwich Road and Hethersett Social Club in Queen’s Road.



