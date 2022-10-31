Spooky trail sees families create Halloween hotspot

Children in the Hethersett area really enjoyed last year's trail and are excited to get out and visit more than 20 houses this year - Credit: Haunted Hethersett

Folk visiting a village on the outskirts of the city this Halloween will have more than 20 decorated homes to visit as they collect trick or treat goodies.

The spooky trail started in Hethersett in 2021 following an idea thought up by Julie Alexandra, who has lived in the area for five years.



The 40-year-old healthcare professional said: “I have always been a huge fan of Halloween and I thought it would be nice to get others involved in a Halloween event for the whole of the community.”

The idea was sparked during the pandemic when children were colouring in pumpkins and putting them in windows to give something to look at while they were not permitted to trick or treat.



Julie said: “I just thought that when we were allowed out again the idea could be expanded to include displaying decorations in windows.”

This year the village has more than 20 homes taking place in the trail which Julie was not expecting as Halloween fell on a Monday.

The trails consists of homes which have been decorated outside in creepy and colourful styles.



Julie said: “Some are rather simple efforts but some really go all out with lights, music and even animation.

“Everyone is always welcome to be part of the trail as it really is an event for the entire community – each property on the trail is also offering treats for children who are trick or treating.”

People living in the area have also found that the event has really helped to keep people safe who do not wish to join in.



Julie puts lots of reminders out to ensure homes with no decorations are not disturbed so that the event continues to be fun for all.

Last year Julie had more than 100 visitors to her doorstep during the event and even ran out of sweet. She was anticipating even more this year.



She said: “It is a family village – it's always really nice to see the children dressed up and enjoying Halloween with friends and family.

“it’s lovely to see so many people decorating their homes in order to join in too.”