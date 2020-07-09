Search

Advanced search

Cycle speedway club is back - without the crashes

PUBLISHED: 08:34 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:34 09 July 2020

Hethersett Hawks Cycle Speedway Club has been able to return and host sessions after lockdown. Picture: Hethersett Hawks Cycle Club

Hethersett Hawks Cycle Speedway Club has been able to return and host sessions after lockdown. Picture: Hethersett Hawks Cycle Club

Archant

A cycle speedway club is among the first in the UK to return to the track, but will not be able to race - for the first time in its 54-year history.

Hethersett Hawks Cycle Speedway Club has been able to return and host sessions after lockdown. Picture: Hethersett Hawks Cycle ClubHethersett Hawks Cycle Speedway Club has been able to return and host sessions after lockdown. Picture: Hethersett Hawks Cycle Club

The Hethersett Hawks Cycle Speedway Club made a long awaited return on June 30 after lockdown after coming up with a way for riders to be on the track safely.

While it is unable to hold club nights and races, riders now book onto one of the three 45-minute sessions available on Tuesday evenings or Saturday mornings - which have been limited to six riders.

Following the first session, a club spokesman said: “There were a few bewildered faces at first as riders got used to standing on their numbers in three different areas of the track, within their ‘bubble’ - but they all behaved and rode brilliantly.”

The club is still loaning kit which is cleaned thoroughly before its next use.

Hethersett Hawks Cycle Speedway Club has been able to return and host sessions after lockdown. A layout of how the track is looking post lockdown. Picture: Hethersett Hawks Cycle ClubHethersett Hawks Cycle Speedway Club has been able to return and host sessions after lockdown. A layout of how the track is looking post lockdown. Picture: Hethersett Hawks Cycle Club

Chairman Mel Perkins MBE, who founded the club back in 1966, said members had adopted a can do attitude to be able to keep going, even without its race season.

Mr Perkins said: “When riders are going at it, it is quite exciting. You need to be racing side by side and possibly one takes out another in a crash and you cannot do any of that. We are going through the paces, to some learning some of the basic skills is better.

You may also want to watch:

“It is about having a can-do attitude.

Hethersett Hawks Cycle Speedway Club has been able to return and host sessions after lockdown. Picture: Hethersett Hawks Cycle ClubHethersett Hawks Cycle Speedway Club has been able to return and host sessions after lockdown. Picture: Hethersett Hawks Cycle Club

“We have to get the club going and get people active. It is important to get kids active.”

The club has riders of all ages starting from five taking part, and enter events spanning across Norfolk, East Anglia, South-East as well as national and international events.

During the lockdown period, the Hawks’ track in Memorial Playing Fields has also been well used by the community.

While regional events may be a possibility, Mr Perkins said social distancing between teams would be difficult, but would look at competitions against other Norwich based clubs if allowed.

The club has flood lights which would allow it to extend the summer sport’s season into autumn.

He said: “It’s important we keep it going, it’s a village amenity that is well respected. Over the years we have had 500 people have a go at it. It is a challenge but we have a can do attitude and we can only do what we can and work within the rules.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich restaurant to sever ties with Deliveroo over claims of delays and dropped food

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Take a first look inside Norwich’s new vegan restaurant and cocktail bar

Owner Daniel Farrow in the garden at new vegan restaurant The Gatherers in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Four arrested over fighting and knife

Police activity near Aylsham Road in Norwich where four people were arrested following reports of fighting. Picture: Scott Catchpole

Former cafe owner who left sex toy in car in protest wins her appeal

Kerry Radley at the former Post Office in Salhouse. Picture: James Bass

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

Norwich restaurant to sever ties with Deliveroo over claims of delays and dropped food

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Take a first look inside Norwich’s new vegan restaurant and cocktail bar

Owner Daniel Farrow in the garden at new vegan restaurant The Gatherers in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Four arrested over fighting and knife

Police activity near Aylsham Road in Norwich where four people were arrested following reports of fighting. Picture: Scott Catchpole

Former cafe owner who left sex toy in car in protest wins her appeal

Kerry Radley at the former Post Office in Salhouse. Picture: James Bass

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Tenant with chronic asthma still living in flat covered in mould

Tracy Shaw's bed and wardobe were destroyed by the mould. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 10 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Cycle speedway club is back - without the crashes

Hethersett Hawks Cycle Speedway Club has been able to return and host sessions after lockdown. Picture: Hethersett Hawks Cycle Club

Hunt for wanted man from Norwich

Norfolk Police are trying to trace Mark Barton, from Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Drive-through flu jabs considered for Suffolk – but big shortfall in jabs predicted for the region

Drive-through centres for providing flu jabs are among plans being considered in Suffolk. PIcture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO