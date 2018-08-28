Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Care home staff swap uniforms for costumes on National Elf Day

PUBLISHED: 11:05 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:05 17 December 2018

Hethersett Hall team on National Elf Day. Photo: Hethersett Hall

Hethersett Hall team on National Elf Day. Photo: Hethersett Hall

Hethersett Hall

Staff at Hethersett Hall Care Home in Norwich swapped their uniforms for costumes on National Elf Day in an effort to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Hethersett Hall team on National Elf Day. Photo: Hethersett HallHethersett Hall team on National Elf Day. Photo: Hethersett Hall

Residents, staff and guests at Hethersett Hall were also treated to a visit from Father Christmas and his reindeer and enjoyed elf-themed games including elf-bingo paired with a festive-themed spread as the team at the home donned their elfish apparel. The home managed to raise a total of £143 towards the cause on December 7.

Kerry Tidd, general manager at Hethersett Hall, said: “We had a fabulous afternoon, and we’re happy to support such an important cause.

“Christmas is always a wonderful affair at Hethersett Hall. For anyone in the community who would like to join in on our Christmas cheer, do feel welcome to stop in, our doors are always open to neighbours and friends.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

Former wrestler Zak Zodiac found guilty of threatening Wetherspoons staff

Zak Bevis Picture: Nick Butcher

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Police act on tip off to catch driver seen smoking a joint

Norwich Police and Norfolk and Suffolk Roads policing teams have worked together to catch a driver seen smoking a joint at the wheel. Picture: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide