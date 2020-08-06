Search

‘Travelling is in his blood’ - Stuffed pony ‘Derek Trotter’ becomes popular village character

PUBLISHED: 06:42 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:42 06 August 2020

Kerry and Trevor Radley with Derek the pony. Picture: Trevor Radley

Kerry and Trevor Radley with Derek the pony. Picture: Trevor Radley

Archant

A “globetrotting” pony is on the loose in a Norfolk village and is kicking up a storm of fun.

Derek the pony wearing his face mask. Picture: SubmittedDerek the pony wearing his face mask. Picture: Submitted

Derek Trotter has been finding his way to a number of homes in Hethersett after being rescued from a bin.

The stuffed stallion has his own Facebook page which already has more than 350 people following his every move, and has helped raise money for charity.

Derek, who is named after the character in the comedy series “Only Fools and Horses,” was sadly disowned by his family, whose identity remains a mystery, and decided to begin a globetrotting adventure that so far has seen him go the length and breadth of his home village.

His Facebook page set up by Kim Rout tells his sad story.

Derek the pony had a little too much to drink on one of his adventures. Picture: SubmittedDerek the pony had a little too much to drink on one of his adventures. Picture: Submitted

“One sunny summer’s day in the sleepy village of Hethersett, Derek found himself discarded by the family with whom he had lived so long. Left abandoned by the wheelie bin, Derek decided that it was time to fulfil a lifelong ambition.

You may also want to watch:

“Travelling had been in his blood since his discovery of Black Beauty’s adventures. Gazing at the black bin reminded him of his hero and thus his story began in his search for foreign lands.”

Derek may be just a toy but he has captured the hearts of local residents and become a symbol of fun during such difficult times.

Derek the pony with Pooh Bear. Picture: Peter StewardDerek the pony with Pooh Bear. Picture: Peter Steward

One member of the Facebook site said: “I’ve laughed so much over Derek’s posts that I feel a little hoarse.”

So far the much-loved mule has shared a bed with a pet, disgraced himself by drinking too much alcohol in memory of his friend Red Rum and been dressed up in a cloth cap, sunglasses, various coats and even a Norwich City green and yellow strip.

Nobody knows how long Derek’s sojourn in Hethersett will last but it is anticipated that eventually his globetrotting might take him to other parts of Norfolk and even further afield.

One thing is certain – he will never forget his Hethersett roots and the fun he has generated, particularly as he has now been joined by his slightly smaller brother Rodney and Kim Rout is keeping a keen eye on his progress.

His legacy will also include a charity drive, with more than £150 raised already for Nelson’s Journey through his antics.

