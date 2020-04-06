Here to Help directory: The people who are stepping up to help others in Norwich

A selection of people who are doing good deeds for others amid worries over the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Archant Archant

While the lives of many are currently restricted due to working from home, self-isolation and social distancing, others are already stepping up and doing their best to make sure that those in need have the help they need.

Our Here to Help postcard. Our Here to Help postcard.

Our “Here to Help” campaign has been launched to highlight the great work being done by these inspiring people, communities and organisations, in the hope that as many people as possible will feel reassured and supported during these difficult times.

Here is an extensive directory of all the great initiatives that we have heard about so far that could help people in Norwich – this list will be updated as and when we hear about more:

Accent Fresh, Downham Market – The firm delivers fresh fruit and vegetables, eggs, milk, cheese and bread across Norfolk, including Norwich, with £20, £35 and £50 options. Demand is currently very high, but the team is doing its best to get food to local residents in need. Call 01366 386633 or email homedelivery@accentfresh.co.uk for details.

Community Action Norwich – While their usual charitable activities have been forced to stop due to the lockdown, they are still offering help to the vulnerable in the NR1 2 and NR4 6 areas. Community outreach manager Duane Elkins says they are helping with shopping, picking up medication and “if there is anything else we can help with, we will”. Call 01603 617771.

Cov-19 Mutual Aid, Norwich – A Facebook page has been set up. It says its goal is to organise help and support for the local community, in particular the most vulnerable.

Estateducation – The firm has altered two of their properties – No.82 The Unthank and No.10 The Abbey – to make them self-contained, self-isolated serviced apartments in the hope of assisting those needing to come and stay in the area.

Hellesdon Helping Hands – A Facebook group has been created. Admin say that it was created so that people in the area can request or offer support during the coronavirus emergency.

Helping Hands Relief Childcare – UEA medical students have had teaching suspended, so they are offering to help NHS workers with childcare. Organisers say that the purpose of the group is “to try to offer support and practical help to healthcare workers who need assistance”.

Hempnall Primary School – The school will try to keep its kitchen open for local community use. Headteacher Laura Jestico said: “We are seeking to use our school kitchen, in the event of our closure, to support our community and especially the elderly with a meals on wheels type service, should other services shut down. Again, it’s about modelling the kind of unselfish behaviour we would like to see from our children.”

Hethersett Community Store – The shop has launched a self-service delivery website for people who cannot visit shops and public places due to the outbreak. All items will be charged at standard shop price and will incur a £1 delivery fee.

Hewitt and Grant Butchers, Coltishall – They are offering a home delivery service, delivering to Coltishall, Horstead and Badersfield on a daily basis but thay have also delivered to homes in Frettenham, Spixworth, Old Catton, Sprowston, Salhouse, Buxton, Aylsham, North Walsham, Thorpe Marriott, Thorpe St Andrew and Unthank Road and Kett’s Hill in the city. Call 01603 737239.

Horsford Helpers – In Horsford, people have started offering assistance to others, including with their shopping, collecting prescriptions or offering a telephone call.

Little Melton Stores – The shop sells food, newspapers, pet food, local produce and other essentials, and are delivering to the elderly and those self-isolating in Little Melton and Bawburgh. Call John on 01603 810321 for more information.

Luis Neto Hair Design, Norwich – The barber has pledged to give one free haircut per month for the next six months to all NHS staff. All that is required is a valid NHS ID card.

Mike, Debs and Sons Fruit and Veg, Norwich Market – The stall will be offering home deliveries for those who need them. Deliveries of £20 or more will be free. Contact them on 01603 569207 or message them on Facebook to arrange an order.

Norwich Cat Sitting Services – They are offering a Pet to Vet service for those who are self-isolating, but whose cats need to be taken to the vet for routine checkups, vaccinations or emergency treatment.

Oaklands Hotel, Norwich – The hotel is providing free bedrooms for frontline workers and carers, and its steak restaurant Michaels is offering to deliver free hot dinners to those who are over 70 or struggling in Thorpe and the surrounding areas.

Call 01603 715232 for more information.

Quality Indian and Bangladeshi Takeaway, Heartsease – The takeaway is offering a free curry and rice or naan bread to NHS staff who show a valid NHS card on collection.

Steffan Aquarone – The Norfolk County Councillor is hosting a “virtual coffee morning” at 7.30am every weekday for people to have a chat if they want to. Visit https://zoom.us/j/5264336282 via a web browser to join, or contact steffanaquarone@gmail.com for more information.

The T Junction, Norwich Castle Quarter – Owners Jonathan and Alison Winter say they are still open for all online sales. They are offering any orders in the Norwich area free delivery. Call 01603 661066 or email info@theteajunction.co.uk.

Wensum Residents Association – A team of 25 volunteers has been delivering leaflets to ask people to join a mailing list and volunteer ways that they can help others in the area around Dereham Road, Waterworks and Old Palace.

• Are you doing something to help others, or know someone who is? Email daniel.moxon@archant.co.uk with details!

• For regular updates on the good deeds that people across Norfolk are doing for others, join our Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help Facebook group.