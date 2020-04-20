Here to Help directory: Where you can get help during coronavirus lockdown

Our “Here to Help” campaign has been launched to highlight the great work being done by these inspiring people, communities and organisations, in the hope that as many people as possible will feel reassured and supported during these difficult times.

Here is an extensive directory of all the great initiatives that we have heard about so far that could help people in Norwich – this list will be updated as and when we hear about more:

Chatterbox, the Norwich Talking Newspaper – Chatterbox is continuing to produce its weekly summaries of the week’s news, including stories from the Eastern Daily Press and a summary of the latest edition of Norfolk magazine. These can be heard as podcasts on the Chatterbox website www.cbtn.org.uk. They can also be by calling 01603 327789.

Community Action Norwich – While their usual charitable activities have been forced to stop due to the lockdown, they are still offering help to the vulnerable in the NR1 2 and NR4 6 areas. Community outreach manager Duane Elkins says they are helping with shopping, picking up medication and “if there is anything else we can help with, we will”. Call 01603 617771.

Cov-19 Mutual Aid, Norwich – A Facebook page has been set up. It says its goal is to organise help and support for the local community, in particular the most vulnerable.

Estateducation – The firm has altered two of their properties – No.82 The Unthank and No.10 The Abbey – to make them self-contained, self-isolated serviced apartments in the hope of assisting those needing to come and stay in the area.

Hellesdon Helping Hands – A Facebook group has been created. Admin say that it was created so that people in the area can request or offer support during the coronavirus emergency.

Helping Hands Relief Childcare – UEA medical students have had teaching suspended, so they are offering to help NHS workers with childcare. Organisers say that the purpose of the group is “to try to offer support and practical help to healthcare workers who need assistance”.

Horsford Helpers – In Horsford, people have started offering assistance to others, including with their shopping, collecting prescriptions or offering a telephone call.

Kate Wood – A child and adolescent counsellor, Kate has set up mental health Instagram account @_moodstuff to help support young people anxious about the current situation. She posts resources and links and helps ensure they are positive and safe.

Norwich Cat Sitting Services – They are offering a Pet to Vet service for those who are self-isolating, but whose cats need to be taken to the vet for routine checkups, vaccinations or emergency treatment.

Oaklands Hotel, Norwich – The hotel is providing free bedrooms for frontline workers and carers, and its steak restaurant Michaels is offering to deliver free hot dinners to those who are over 70 or struggling in Thorpe and the surrounding areas. Call 01603 715232 for more information.

Quality Indian and Bangladeshi Takeaway, Heartsease – The takeaway is offering a free curry and rice or naan bread to NHS staff who show a valid NHS card on collection.

Salhouse, Rackheath, Little Plumstead, Woodbastwick, Blofield Heath Covid-19 Volunteers – The Facebook group was set up on March 14. Organiser James Watts said: “It has 160 volunteers and three village coordinators for Salhouse, Rackheath and the Plumsteads and is there for those in the six villages who are vulnerable or high-risk and need food or medication deliveries, or a friendly telephone chat.” Call Colin on 07856 989351 for Salhouse, Ian on 07415 182640 for Rackheath or Tess on 07837 869794 for the Plumsteads.

Soul Foundation – The charity is aiming to deliver 130,000 meals a month across the city as part of ongoing plans to support those living in food poverty. It is expanding its food hub to support those currently and in future unable to access food due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Steffan Aquarone – The Norfolk County Councillor is hosting a “virtual coffee morning” at 7.30am every weekday for people to have a chat if they want to. Visit https://zoom.us/j/5264336282 via a web browser to join, or contact steffanaquarone@gmail.com for more information.

The Living Studio, Norwich – The community hub, together with Adat Yeshua synagogue and Norwich City Council, have set up a food bank at the back of the synagogue building on Essex Street. Volunteers are ensuring food and medication is collected and delivered, while also manning the studio space for those who are desperate for food parcels in the NR2 area.

Wensum Residents Association – The group has a team of nearly 100 volunteers who are carrying out tasks such as prescription collections, shopping and reassuring conversations for people in need in the Dereham Rd, Old Palace Rd and Waterworks Rd areas of Norwich. They can be contacted by emailing wensumresidents@gmail.com or calling Liam Calvert on 07734428794 at a reasonable hour.

