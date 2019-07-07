Strictly star misses Norwich show

One of the Strictly Come Dancing pros due to perform at Norwich Theatre Royal this afternoon was unable to make the show.

Champion ballroom dancer Aljaž Škorjanec, who joined the Strictly cast in 2013, was due to go head-to-head in a dance battle with fellow stars Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez as Here Come The Boys arrived in Norwich this afternoon.

However, the Slovenian star had to sit out a few shows following an ankle injury last week, and despite returning to the show in Nottingham on Friday, he was once again missing from the lineup in the matinee performance today.

One disappointed fan posted on Instagram: "Great show in Norwich but missing Aljaž Škorjanec."

Posting an update to his fans when he first took time out, Aljaž said: "For the first time ever I couldn't complete the show last night.

"I rolled my ankle during the first act and damaged ligaments on my left foot.

"I need to give my foot a rest for a few days so I can be back to my normal self as quick as possible."

Gorka also pulled out of a performance on Thursday night as his wife Gemma Atkinson had gone into labour - but he returned in time to perform for Strictly fans in Norwich.

Here Come The Boys has a sold out evening show at the Theatre Royal tonight at 7.30pm.