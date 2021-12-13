Family goes all-out for extravagant Christmas display

Paul and Lisa Hayes stood alongside their Christmas decorations at their home in Norwich - Credit: Supplied

A family in Norwich has gone above and beyond to create an impressive Christmas lights display - with a grandad even working overtime to help pay the electrical bills.

The front garden and house of Paul and Lisa Hayes has an impressive array of Christmas decorations to see - Credit: Supplied

Paul Hayes, 60, and his wife Lisa, 53, put lots of effort in each year to illuminate their home to help bring joy to the local community in Earlham.

The home in Henderson Road has been drawing lots of visitors since the lights were put up at the end of November.

Mr Hayes will sometimes don a Father Christmas outfit and come out and see everyone, and there is a bucket full of chocolate and candy canes for people to enjoy - Credit: Supplied

Daughter Abby Hayes, 27, said: "My parents have been doing it for years, not for a cause, just to put a smile on people's faces. My parents have lots of grandchildren as well so its a lot of fun seeing them enjoy it. My dad's been getting all the overtime he can at work to help pay the electricity bills.

"Loads of people have come to see it already. We have a bucket full of candy canes for people which is usually all gone each evening.

"Some people have had a rubbish year so its great to make people's day when they see it."