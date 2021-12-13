News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Family goes all-out for extravagant Christmas display

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:22 PM December 13, 2021
Christmas tree lights Henderson Road, Norwich

Paul and Lisa Hayes stood alongside their Christmas decorations at their home in Norwich - Credit: Supplied

A family in Norwich has gone above and beyond to create an impressive Christmas lights display -  with a grandad even working overtime to help pay the electrical bills.

Christmas lights Display Norwich Henderson Road

The front garden and house of Paul and Lisa Hayes has an impressive array of Christmas decorations to see - Credit: Supplied

Paul Hayes, 60, and his wife Lisa, 53, put lots of effort in each year to illuminate their home to help bring joy to the local community in Earlham.

The home in Henderson Road has been drawing lots of visitors since the lights were put up at the end of November.

Norwich Christmas lights display Henderson Road

Mr Hayes will sometimes don a Father Christmas outfit and come out and see everyone, and there is a bucket full of chocolate and candy canes for people to enjoy - Credit: Supplied

Daughter Abby Hayes, 27, said: "My parents have been doing it for years, not for a cause, just to put a smile on people's faces. My parents have lots of grandchildren as well so its a lot of fun seeing them enjoy it. My dad's been getting all the overtime he can at work to help pay the electricity bills.

"Loads of people have come to see it already. We have a bucket full of candy canes for people which is usually all gone each evening.

"Some people have had a rubbish year so its great to make people's day when they see it."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Anxiety and anger' as payment signs put up in free city car park
  2. 2 First Omicron case confirmed in Norwich
  3. 3 Man, 20, missing for three days
  1. 4 Police car blaze closes A11
  2. 5 Take a look at Norfolk's first electric vehicle charging station
  3. 6 Is this your dog? Search is on for owner of elderly pup found in dump
  4. 7 Chloe Smith speaks out on alleged No10 Christmas party
  5. 8 Calls for double yellow lines to stop school parking chaos
  6. 9 Townhouse with seven acres and Victorian orangery priced at £475k
  7. 10 Burger company moves into Norwich pub leaving customers 'blown away'
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Heather Gage pictured with her son Jenson

Tributes paid to 'kind and gentle' vet, Heather

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Webster court flats completed in just three weeks. Catherine Little, Executive housing director and

Homelessness

First look inside city flats built in THREE days

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Police are at the scene of an overturned lorry on the A11 at the Brandon roundabout at Thetford. Pic

Seven arrested after two kilos of cocaine seized in Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Florence Spencer from Norwich, who has been jailed for cheating banks and credit card companies out

Granny ordered to hand back £500,000 in fraud hearing

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon