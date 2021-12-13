Family goes all-out for extravagant Christmas display
- Credit: Supplied
A family in Norwich has gone above and beyond to create an impressive Christmas lights display - with a grandad even working overtime to help pay the electrical bills.
Paul Hayes, 60, and his wife Lisa, 53, put lots of effort in each year to illuminate their home to help bring joy to the local community in Earlham.
The home in Henderson Road has been drawing lots of visitors since the lights were put up at the end of November.
Daughter Abby Hayes, 27, said: "My parents have been doing it for years, not for a cause, just to put a smile on people's faces. My parents have lots of grandchildren as well so its a lot of fun seeing them enjoy it. My dad's been getting all the overtime he can at work to help pay the electricity bills.
"Loads of people have come to see it already. We have a bucket full of candy canes for people which is usually all gone each evening.
"Some people have had a rubbish year so its great to make people's day when they see it."
