Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Worried owners hope to hear news of missing cats this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 12:23 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:23 23 December 2018

Dily is missing. Photo: Provided by RSPCA East Norfolk

Dily is missing. Photo: Provided by RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

Worried pet owners are appealing for help to find their beloved cats this festive season. Please take a look at these missing animals and keep an eye out for them.

Delaney is missing. Photo: Provided by RSPCA East NorfolkDelaney is missing. Photo: Provided by RSPCA East Norfolk

Dily disappeared from her home in Hemsby on December 14. She is two years old and has been microchipped so can be easily identified if found.

Her worried owners say she is a timid cat and they desperately want her back home for Christmas.

Delaney was last seen outside Haven Vets in Great Yarmouth on December 12 after escaping from his cat carrier on the way in.

Sirius is missing. Photo: Provided by RSPCA East NorfolkSirius is missing. Photo: Provided by RSPCA East Norfolk

He will be scared and confused in an area he doesn’t know, and his owner is especially worried as he had an injured leg.

He may be trying to make his way back home to Browston.

Sirius went missing on November 22 this year from Mill lane in Bradwell (co op end). He’s a large black cat who is neutered and chipped. He appears all black but brown tabby in the sun and he has grey hairs and a line of grey hairs where a collar should be and a chip out of his left ear.

Ruby is missing. Photo: Provided by RSPCA East NorfolkRuby is missing. Photo: Provided by RSPCA East Norfolk

Ruby has been missing since November 17 and was wearing her purple collar when she disappeared.

She was last sighted in Tonning Street in Lowestoft looking in a poorly way so it is really important she is found as soon as possible. She is microchipped

Aslan is a large ginger and white cat who has been missing from his home in Lound for 12 months.

Aslan is missing. Photo: Provided by RSPCA East NorfolkAslan is missing. Photo: Provided by RSPCA East Norfolk

He was a rescue cat from Cats Protection and had been in his new home for 18 months.

He went out of his cat flap one evening and was never seen again. His dedicated owner leafleted the whole of Lound and put up posters in surrounding villages.

Clooney was taken away from his home near Norwich in a courier van in June 2013 and his broken hearted family just need to know that he is safe and well.

Clooney is missing. Photo: Provided by RSPCA East NorfolkClooney is missing. Photo: Provided by RSPCA East Norfolk

Do you recognise him? Clooney’s owners are offering a substantial reward for his safe return.

Bert disappeared from his home in Bradwell in January 2018.

He is a white and tabby neutered male and was microchipped. He has distinctive tabby patches that come down in two Vs above his eyes.

Welly is missing. Photo: Provided by RSPCA East NorfolkWelly is missing. Photo: Provided by RSPCA East Norfolk

Welly has been missing from the Stalham area since May 2018. He was new to the area so could have tried to make his way back to his old home in Halvergate. There have never been any sightings, so his owners wonder if someone has taken him in.

If you think you may have seen any of these cats please call RSPCA on 07788 561474 and they can pass any sightings back to the worried owners. If you are concerned about another stray cat then you can also call the RSPCA for advice or to arrange to get them scanned for a microchip.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police officers ‘uninjured’ after trying to stop Audi A5

An Audi A5 hit a Norwich Police car. Photo: Sgt Chris Harris

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Motorist more than four times drink drive limit rolls car

An upturned car near the Copper Beech pub in Costessey, with police on the scene. Picture: BRECKLAND POLICE

Most Read

Win a two-night luxury break in Portmeirion

Portmeirion: The Hotel and pool in Spring

The best Christmas Markets in Cheshire

Chester Christmas markets - Celynnen Photography

Ten of the best afternoon teas in Cheshire

Afternoon tea at Ginger and Pickles

6 of the best afternoon teas in Chester

Afternoon tea has been served at The Chester Grosvenor since 1882

Ten of the best countryside pubs in Cheshire and North Wales

The Pheasant Inn

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

WATCH: All the best action as Grant Holt wins his singles wrestling debut

Grant Holt with rising wrestling star Ricky Knight Jr. Holt makes his wrestling singles debut on Saturday December 22 at Epic Studios, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Burglar arrested while opening Christmas presents

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after being caught red handed opening a family's Christmas presents. Picture: Arcahnt

‘Tis the season to manage your festive expectations

Christmas can be the most stressful time of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

David Freezer: Player ratings following Norwich City’s fine win at Blackburn

Teenage right-back Max Aarons impressed again for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich mother’s mammoth donation is helping families in need prepare for Christmas

Kelly Mendham from Hethersett has been collecting donations of toys and food to hand out to families in need before Christmas. Picture: Roos Mendham
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists