Hellesdon park remains closed following discovery of 30ft-deep hole

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant Archant

A park in Hellesdon remains closed almost two weeks on from the discovery of a 30ft-deep hole.

Hellesdon Parish Council shut Mountfield Park in October after the hole was spotted by a groundskeeper.

The hole, which is thought to be a previously covered soakaway, was initially cordoned off.

But after the barricades were stolen overnight, the council’s clerk decided to shut the whole park for health and safety reasons.

Mark Knight, parish clerk, said a company had been out to assess the hole, but added it will be a “sustained” amount of time until the park reopens.

The issue will be discussed at Hellesdon’s parish council meeting on Tuesday, November 6.

Mr Knight said: “We are making sure all the work that has to be done is done in a proper way.

“It might be a sustained amount of time until the park is open again.

“Because it is a soakaway, we don’t know where else it goes.”

The park, off Mountfield Avenue, is not equipped with play equipment but does provide an open space, an exercise field for dogs and a pedestrian cut-through.

The land was most recently owned by Broadland District Council, but was taken on by the parish council in the past year.

Mr Knight previously said contractors were looking into the hole and what had caused the sinkage around it.

He said: “We think the hole could been a closed soakaway.

“The groundskeeper originally thought it was a rabbit hole but after poking at it noticed it really was rather deep.

“The park has previously been owned by both the electrical board and Anglian Water, so it is possible a soakaway was there to keep water away from electrical boxes.”

The park has been closed to the public for just over a week, but it is hoped the problem could soon be rectified.

The hole was originally discovered on Monday, October 22, with the decision to close to park made the following day after the theft of the fencing.

Hellesdon Parish Council said on its website: “It is our intention to reopen the park as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The issue will be discussed at the full council meeting at 7pm on Tuesday, at Diamond Jubilee Lodge, on Wood View Road, Hellesdon.

Members of the public are all welcome to attend.