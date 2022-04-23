Broadband firm pledges £50m boost for city as work at school complete

Roadworks meant that hundreds of students had to walk on the road to get into school on Tuesday. - Credit: Tim Young

Broadband company CityFibre was not met with much positivity when their Easter holiday works outside Hellesdon High School overran.

Pupils were forced to walk in the busy road of Middletons Lane earlier in the week when they returned from their break, the works closed the entire footpath.

Now, the company is ensuring that this work is going to really help the local people.

Neil Cowell, CityFibre’s city build manager for Norwich, said: “CityFibre is investing £50m to transform Norwich’s digital infrastructure and bring next generation full fibre connectivity to almost every home and business in the city.

"This is a major undertaking, which is why we work closely with our build partner and local authorities to ensure that all works are delivered as quickly, efficiently and safely as possible, with clear signposting and appropriate pedestrian and traffic management measures in place.

“Here in Norwich, we have now completed the works around Hellesdon High School and removed all barriers.

"We are grateful for the continued support of the local community while we deliver this important infrastructure project.”