News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

£900,000 works to transform community hub 'making progress'

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:00 AM October 14, 2021   
Work in progress on the roof repairs and refurbishment at the Hellesdon Community Centre costing £90

Work in progress on the roof repairs and refurbishment at the Hellesdon Community Centre costing £900,000 - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Covid 'pingdemic' and supply chain issues have caused delays for works to transform a community hub in a suburb village.

Hellesdon Community Centre, in Middletons Lane, is undergoing a three-stage plan to refurbish the facility which had been left unchanged for 50 years. 

The first stage involves £900,000 works to transform the roof which had been leaking and were "full of holes". 

Work in progress on the roof repairs and refurbishment at the Hellesdon Community Centre costing £90

Work in progress on the roof repairs and refurbishment at the Hellesdon Community Centre costing £900,000. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The second phase of the community centre project which has also begun will see internal mechanical and engineering replacements including new boilers, heating and windows.

There will also be improved disability access and toilets, solar panels and insulation as part of this stage.

And the parish council is in the process of a four-week consultation process for the final stage of the works with an extension to the centre being proposed. 

Work in progress on the roof repairs and refurbishment at the Hellesdon Community Centre costing £90

Work in progress on the roof repairs and refurbishment at the Hellesdon Community Centre costing £900,000. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Section 106 contributions from the Royal Norwich Golf Club development have funded the roof works which are estimated to be completed by mid-January after an initial target of November. 

Workers were pinged by the NHS Covid app causing two-week delays to the roof work before national supply chain problems caused a further hold-up.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes paid to 'amazing' Norwich shop worker
  2. 2 Mum's tear-jerking tribute to 'inspiring' teen
  3. 3 Neighbours furious as conifer trees protecting their privacy get the chop
  1. 4 Castle Quarter gifts shop closing down for good
  2. 5 Progress on plan for 4,000 homes near Norwich to be revealed
  3. 6 What a clock up! Market trader caught short by wrong time
  4. 7 Mystery car brand set to open new showroom in city
  5. 8 Norwich nostalgia: Tombland through the decades
  6. 9 The Norwich schools rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted
  7. 10 Fuel spillage closes section of the NDR

Parish council chairman David King said there have also been structural issues causing delays as workers found the first set of roof trusses did not fit.

Hellesdon councillor David King, who has criticised the Liberal Democrat group for sending newsletters

Hellesdon Parish Council chairman David King - Credit: Antony Kelly

"It was slightly more complex than we envisaged but the predominant reasons for the six-week delay were Covid and the supply chain," Mr King said. 

"All the bricks are ready on the roof and there are men out on the site on a daily basis. The interior work is ongoing and making progress." 

Work in progress on the roof repairs and refurbishment at the Hellesdon Community Centre costing £90

Work in progress on the roof repairs and refurbishment at the Hellesdon Community Centre costing £900,000. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Hellesdon county and district councillor Shelagh Gurney said: "People are moaning a bit but but at the end of the day we want a building which is fit for purpose.

"We do not want a rushed job. Delays are happening across the building industry with Covid." 

Speaking about the extension work, Mr King added: "This is an ongoing project and we are looking at the feedback from what people want in particular for that extension."

Work in progress on the roof repairs and refurbishment at the Hellesdon Community Centre costing £90

Work in progress on the roof repairs and refurbishment at the Hellesdon Community Centre - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A site meeting will be held next Thursday where there will be more clarity on the timescale.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Greater Anglia is offering £5 train tickets from Norwich to London over the autumn

How to get from Norwich to London for just a fiver

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Some of Norwich's most prominent empty units - but for how much longer?

What next for some of the city's most prominent empty shops?

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Chantry Place Planetarium Norwich Science Festival

Planetarium comes to Norwich this autumn

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Staff at Sprowston Garden Centre are ready to spread Christmas cheer. 

Video

'It is a truly magical display' - Christmas launched early at garden centre

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon