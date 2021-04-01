News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Hedgehog 'mishap' leads to rescue from ditch

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 2:26 PM April 1, 2021   
The RSPCA were called to rescue two hedgehogs in Norwich.

The RSPCA were called to rescue two hedgehogs in Norwich. - Credit: RSPCA

A pair of hedgehogs needed rescuing after they fell into a ditch dug for a garden renovation in Norwich.

The RSPCA were called out to a garden near Colman Road, last Friday after residents spotted the hedgehogs. 

The hedgehogs were rescued after falling into a ditch dug out for a garden renovation.

The hedgehogs were rescued after falling into a ditch dug out for a garden renovation. - Credit: RSPCA

Inspector Ben Kirby said the hedgehogs had likely become stuck the night before. 

After retrieving the mammals, he formed a makeshift ramp from old fence posts in case other wildlife became stuck in future.

The hedgehogs were taken to an undisturbed area of a local cemetery after being fed some kitten food.

The hedgehogs were taken to an undisturbed area after falling into a ditch.

The hedgehogs were taken to an undisturbed area after falling into a ditch. - Credit: RSPCA

You may also want to watch:

Mr Kirby said: “I’m so glad that these little guys were spotted in time, it just highlights the importance of being mindful of wildlife. Hedgehogs hibernate from November to March, so they are just becoming active.

“Obviously, as a garden renovation, the cause of their mishap was temporary but it is important that we do what we can to prevent harm to wildlife.

Most Read

  1. 1 New landlords to reopen closed riverside pub
  2. 2 City road closed after sinkhole suddenly opens up
  3. 3 City outcast admits Canaries hold key to his future
  1. 4 New paddleboarding base launches at beer garden on the Wensum
  2. 5 Two men found hiding in cupboard at cannabis factory
  3. 6 Litter left behind at Norwich’s parks after hottest day of the year 
  4. 7 Norwich post office reopens under experienced owners
  5. 8 Police search for Norwich man wanted on recall to prison
  6. 9 Road in Drayton closed due to gas leak
  7. 10 Golf course unable to open for trading after damage to greens

"Creating a safe garden for wildlife includes having covered drains or drainage holes."

The hedgehogs were rescued after falling into a ditch dug out for a garden renovation.

The hedgehogs were rescued after falling into a ditch dug out for a garden renovation. - Credit: RSPCA

The inspector said placing bricks at the side of ponds, checking compost heaps and bonfires and putting away netting was important for wildlife.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form in Norwich.

'Extremely proud' - Principal's joy as nine pupils offered Oxbridge places

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Wells was quiet on the first March weekend during the third national coronavirus lockdown.

The 73 areas of Norfolk with no Covid cases

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
The 2011 Census form. Picture SIMON FINLAY

'Unnecessary' - Family's anger after £1,000 census fine threats

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Robin Oakes, 58, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

Police arrest wanted man in Norwich after month

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus