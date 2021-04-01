Hedgehog 'mishap' leads to rescue from ditch
- Credit: RSPCA
A pair of hedgehogs needed rescuing after they fell into a ditch dug for a garden renovation in Norwich.
The RSPCA were called out to a garden near Colman Road, last Friday after residents spotted the hedgehogs.
Inspector Ben Kirby said the hedgehogs had likely become stuck the night before.
After retrieving the mammals, he formed a makeshift ramp from old fence posts in case other wildlife became stuck in future.
The hedgehogs were taken to an undisturbed area of a local cemetery after being fed some kitten food.
Mr Kirby said: “I’m so glad that these little guys were spotted in time, it just highlights the importance of being mindful of wildlife. Hedgehogs hibernate from November to March, so they are just becoming active.
“Obviously, as a garden renovation, the cause of their mishap was temporary but it is important that we do what we can to prevent harm to wildlife.
"Creating a safe garden for wildlife includes having covered drains or drainage holes."
The inspector said placing bricks at the side of ponds, checking compost heaps and bonfires and putting away netting was important for wildlife.