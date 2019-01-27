Search

Heating failure at Sportspark sees swimming pool shut and county championships postponed

27 January, 2019 - 09:59
The swimming pool at the UEA Sportspark has been closed because of heating problems. Pic: Steve Adams.

The swimming pool at the University of East Anglia’s Sportspark has been closed due to problems with hot water and heating.

The Sportspark tweeted on Sunday (January 27) morning that they had no hot water across the building.

The problem started on Saturday afternoon and is still causing difficulties.

A notable casualty was the cancellation of Norfolk County Amateur Swimming Association’s county championships, which were due to take place in the Sportspark’s pool.

Norfolk County ASA posted a message on Facebook saying: “Unfortunately, due to a mass heating failure on the Sportspark campus, Norfolk swimming have decided to cancel the county championships on Sunday, January 27.

“The air and pool temperature are falling and there is no circulating air. The day’s schedule will be moved to Sunday, February 10. We are really sorry for this inconvenience.”

Norfolk United Netball Club, meanwhile, took to Facebook to urge anyone heading for academy training or to support the team playing Leyton United in the National Premier Competition to “layer up” because the heating had failed.

As well as the closure of the swimming pool, the cafe is running a counter service only.

