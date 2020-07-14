Search

Advanced search

Community which fought back against anti-social behaviour to launch gardening project

PUBLISHED: 06:30 15 July 2020

Charlotte, Poppy, Jody, Sophia and Tasha along with Buzz the dog, who will all be taking part in the Mousehold, Heathgate and Cannell Green Community Day. Picture: Gavin Seamer

Charlotte, Poppy, Jody, Sophia and Tasha along with Buzz the dog, who will all be taking part in the Mousehold, Heathgate and Cannell Green Community Day. Picture: Gavin Seamer

Archant

People living in a Norwich block of flats who have fought hard to tackle anti-social behaviour are holding a community day to help improve the area.

The day is the latest in a series of community-led steps to bring the area together and crack down on anti-social behaviour.

In October 2019, people living in the Mousehold, Heathgate and Cannell Green area of Norwich raised concerns about drug use, fly-tipping and safety in and around their block of flats and surrounding streets.

Now, less than 12 months on, the community page on social media is thriving, links with local police officers have improved and a work day is being held to tidy up the area for everyone who lives there.

Tasha Summers, 27, who lives in the area and who has been instrumental in building the community page, said things had improved.

“Things are currently better than they used to be, we’ve found that the Facebook page has got people talking and they’re are looking out for one another,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Summers said while there were posts about negative issues on the group, she said she always tried to put a positive spin on issues and pointed people in the direction of how to officially report things.

“It’s just about giving people the tools to do something about it,” she said.

Now, on Sunday August 2, a community day is being held to kick-start a gardening and street cleaning project, which will start with clearing back foliage in the communal area within the flats.

Ms Summers who has helped to organise the event said initial reaction to the idea had been positive.

She said: “So far there’s been quite a lot of positive responses and a lot of people have said they will come down and get involved it seems like it’s going to pull quite a few people together.”

The community day will take place from 1pm on August 2. People are asked to meet at the Heathgate bus stop. For more information email mouseholdcommunity@outlook.com

The group are also keen to hear from anyone who may be able to donate tools and equipment to the project.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

WEBBER: City chief on transfer interest, squad makeover and Covid-19 financial hit

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is bullish over how the Canaries can keep hold of their best talent following Premier League relegation Picture: Norwich City FC

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

WEIRD NORFOLK: Ghostly nun who appeared in Mann Egerton’s Norwich boiler room

Inside Mann Egerton in Norwich, undated. Picture: Archant Library

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

WEBBER: City chief on transfer interest, squad makeover and Covid-19 financial hit

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is bullish over how the Canaries can keep hold of their best talent following Premier League relegation Picture: Norwich City FC

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

WEIRD NORFOLK: Ghostly nun who appeared in Mann Egerton’s Norwich boiler room

Inside Mann Egerton in Norwich, undated. Picture: Archant Library

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Brave dad uses baseball bat to flight off raiders armed with machetes, court hears

Manny Smith.PIC: Norfolk Constabulary

New bus company to take over long-running city centre service

One of the First Eastern Counties' Pink Line buses in action in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Community which fought back against anti-social behaviour to launch gardening project

Charlotte, Poppy, Jody, Sophia and Tasha along with Buzz the dog, who will all be taking part in the Mousehold, Heathgate and Cannell Green Community Day. Picture: Gavin Seamer

All-you-can-eat buffets to your Christmas party - 7 ways eating out is set to change

Christmas parties could look different in 2020. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Jitalia17

Family man gives up IT career to focus on selling home-made hot sauces

Graham Heard with his hot sauce Rocketship, made at Aylsham Town Hall Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN