Community which fought back against anti-social behaviour to launch gardening project

Charlotte, Poppy, Jody, Sophia and Tasha along with Buzz the dog, who will all be taking part in the Mousehold, Heathgate and Cannell Green Community Day. Picture: Gavin Seamer Archant

People living in a Norwich block of flats who have fought hard to tackle anti-social behaviour are holding a community day to help improve the area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The day is the latest in a series of community-led steps to bring the area together and crack down on anti-social behaviour.

In October 2019, people living in the Mousehold, Heathgate and Cannell Green area of Norwich raised concerns about drug use, fly-tipping and safety in and around their block of flats and surrounding streets.

Now, less than 12 months on, the community page on social media is thriving, links with local police officers have improved and a work day is being held to tidy up the area for everyone who lives there.

Tasha Summers, 27, who lives in the area and who has been instrumental in building the community page, said things had improved.

“Things are currently better than they used to be, we’ve found that the Facebook page has got people talking and they’re are looking out for one another,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Summers said while there were posts about negative issues on the group, she said she always tried to put a positive spin on issues and pointed people in the direction of how to officially report things.

“It’s just about giving people the tools to do something about it,” she said.

Now, on Sunday August 2, a community day is being held to kick-start a gardening and street cleaning project, which will start with clearing back foliage in the communal area within the flats.

Ms Summers who has helped to organise the event said initial reaction to the idea had been positive.

She said: “So far there’s been quite a lot of positive responses and a lot of people have said they will come down and get involved it seems like it’s going to pull quite a few people together.”

The community day will take place from 1pm on August 2. People are asked to meet at the Heathgate bus stop. For more information email mouseholdcommunity@outlook.com

The group are also keen to hear from anyone who may be able to donate tools and equipment to the project.