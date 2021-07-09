Children stay at home as three siblings test positive for Covid

Published: 2:06 PM July 9, 2021

Three year group bubbles at a school on the edge of Norwich have been told to stay at home after three siblings tested positive for Covid.

Heartsease Primary Academy on Rider Haggard Road remains open for all other pupils after the Covid cases were confirmed.

The three year group bubbles have been closed from Wednesday, July 7 until Saturday, July 17.

Neil Campbell, headteacher, said: "There has been an isolated case involving a family at our school where three siblings have tested positive for Covid-19.

"I can also confirm that there are no other suspected cases within the school.

"The children who are isolating will receive their learning remotely for the duration and we will be undertaking welfare checks to support the children and families at this time."

Heartsease Primary Academy is part of the Heart Education Trust, a multi-academy trust based in Norfolk which was established in April 2013.