Why Norwich is the most 'generous place on Earth' according to postman

Heartsease postie Jonny Wilson, 40, will run the London Marathon for Make-A-Wish in October - Credit: Make-A-Wish

A beloved postie has said the Fine City is the most "generous place on Earth" after folk helped him achieve his lifelong dream.

Jonny Wilson, 40, has served his native Heartsease for 10 of his 16 years in the job.

But as he pounded the city's pavements he always dreamt of a bigger challenge - and a faster pace.

Which is why households on his round rallied around to support him running the 2022 London Marathon.

A dream of his for years, the dad-of-four has applied to run to coveted event around the capital every year since he was 26.

Postie Jonny, 40, goes to the gym at 3.30am to work his marathon training around his work patterns - Credit: Make-A-Wish

He's juggling training for the upcoming challenge - in aid of Make-A-Wish - with his early starts, and hits the gym at 3.30am to squeeze his training in.

He said: "Everyone is so supportive - my work colleagues and friends have all got behind me.

"Norwich really is the most generous place on Earth."

Jonny has come close to his 14-year mission having run the likes of the Nottingham Marathon.

Jonny Wilson said that Norwich is the "most generous place on Earth" as the community rally to support him for his upcoming London Marathon - Credit: Make-A-Wish

He added: "I really struggled with not only the distance but the strength and conditioning.

"When I am tired, the support and why I'm doing it just keeps me going.

"A marathon isn't a joke of a distance. I just hope I'm not beaten over the line by a massive Big Ben on the day."

Postie Jonny grew his hair and beard for a year in 2020, raising more than £6,000 for Make-A-Wish - Credit: Make-A-Wish

Charities like Make-A-Wish saw income drop drastically as the pandemic struck in 2020, so Jonny let his hair and beard grow out for an entire year – raising more than £6,000.

When fundraising in 2020, Jonny often dressed up as Spiderman on his route - a costume he hopes to don again during the 26.2-mile race.

Jonny has been seen to train - and deliver post - around Heartsease dressed as Spiderman - Credit: Make-A-Wish

Alison Doidge, challenge events manager at Make-A-Wish said: “We've been blown away by Jonny’s determination to support Make-A-Wish despite the restrictions of the past two years."

Jonny hopes to exceed his fundraising target of £2,500 before the marathon.

He said: “I’ve got big plans to raise money before October - charity football matches, 100k treadmill challenges, all sorts. I just hope the Spiderman costume still fits.”

Heartsease's postie

Serving around 800 people on his daily rounds, there's no denying that Jonny loves his job.

He said: "There are a lot of friendships, most definitely.

"Ten years is a long time, and you build up that community with them, you feel a part of it.

"They make my job that little more enjoyable, even on those cold wet mornings."

And it's not just his human customers that he's won over.

He explained: "The dogs can sometimes be a little aggressive - I think it's my uniform - but if you teach them from a young age by having a dog biscuit when they see you, they tend to like you.

"That's my trick.

"Not only do the dogs like me, but the customers, too."

Jonny encourages anyone toying with the idea of a postie job to "just do it", adding that it's great for fitness and getting out in the fresh air.