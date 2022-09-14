Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Church announces decision to close by the end of the year

Ben Hardy

Published: 3:30 PM September 14, 2022
Heartsease Lane Methodist Church. Pictured inset is councillor Adam Giles

Heartsease Lane Methodist Church. Pictured inset is councillor Adam Giles

A city church is going to be shutting its doors soon following a decision by officials. 

Heartsease Lane Methodist Church has held many events, groups and meetings including the brownies, badminton, street dance and music sessions over the years.

But Revd Sharon Willimott, who is minister at the church, confirmed the holy place will be closing. 

She said: "A decision was made to close the church and the resolution was that this would be at the end of this calendar year.

"A date has not been set at this stage." 

Rev Sharon Willimott, Methodist minister for north Norfolk.

 Revd Sharon Willimott

The reason for the decision to close the church has not been revealed yet.

City councillors who represent the Crome ward are hoping the building can continue to be used by the community even if the church itself has to close.

Adam Giles, Labour city councillor for Crome, said: "We are sorry that the church is closing, and we will be in contact with the Methodist Church to see what support we can provide to the church and the groups which hire the hall.

"We will try and retain the church building as a community asset." 

Adam Giles, cabinet member for community wellbeing

Adam Giles, cabinet member for community wellbeing

The church has previously opened its doors in 2021 to receive donations for Tools with a Mission, an Ipswich-based charity which supports people in Africa living in extreme poverty.

Marcus Moore, 36, was among those who attended the Holly Market at the church every year. 

This would typically take place in November with stall and activities for the festive season. 

Marcus Moore, who has struggled with a faulty street light due to his dyspraxia.

Marcus Moore often attended the Holly Market at the church

Mr Moore said: "A whole group of us would go every Christmas and it will be badly missed if it completely shuts down.

"It is with great sadness that Heartsease Lane Methodist Church is to cease at the end of the year.

"The Holly Market is an event that most folk look forward to each year - that takes place once a year before Christmas.

Heartsease Lane Methodist Church

Heartsease Lane Methodist Church

"Lot of people enjoy it and I have managed to buy lots of cheap gifts there for the last goodness knows how many years."

The church has been contacted for comment explaining why the decision has been made to close.

