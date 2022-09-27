NR3 great-grandmother celebrates 13 years since cancer battle

Wendy Cocks lost her husband Brian to lung cancer in April 2006 and just three years later was diagnosed with bowel cancer herself.

Now, 13 years on from her cancer battle, Mrs Cocks has shared her story to help others.

The 75-year-old, from the NR3 area, says she had no symptoms but did a test in September 2009. That test came back as inconclusive so she had to go to the doctors.

Wendy recalls: “The initial examination I had was normal, but I had bowel problems in the family I was referred to the hospital.

Wendy Cocks worked at Specsavers in Norwich city centre when she was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2009 - Credit: Wendy Cocks

“Two weeks later I had a colonoscopy which showed a tumour which had been there quite some time.”

Wendy said the news left her feeling devastated and angry.

She called her three children immediately and called Specsavers, where she worked in the city centre at the time, to tell them - who she says were very supportive throughout the entire journey.

Following a CT and MRI scan Wendy learned that the cancer had not spread.

She said: “Though it had reached my lymph nodes – it was classed at stage three and I was told it was 60pc in my favour that I would survive.

“I still cling onto the fact that I had a bit more of a chance than it did.”

On November 9, 2009 Wendy went into the operating theatre to have the tumour removed and was horrified to wake up with a stoma bag which she subsequently had for nine months.

Wendy and her family now race in the Race for Life every year to commemorate both her battle and her husband Brian Cocks' death - even taking part during her chemotherapy - Credit: Wendy Cocks

She said: “I hated my stoma because it was messy, I never felt clean – though things have changed a lot since then.

“I had problems with it sticking and developed a rash – I was like a baby, everywhere I went I had to take a full change of clothes.”

Wendy began chemotherapy in January 2010 but after three courses of treatment she suffered side effects and so later decided to stop the treatment.

13 years on, Wendy has had regular colonoscopies but is due her last one this year.

She now has eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren - and is looking forward to more.

She said: “I have had 13 good years thanks to the NHS – it's important to take each day as it comes and think positive.”