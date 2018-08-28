Video

‘I just want justice’ - ex-footballer’s daughter denied inquest legal aid

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he had many unexplained injuries.

The daughter of an ex-footballer who will represent herself at his inquest has spoken about her 15-month battle for justice while fighting aggressive breast cancer.

Frank Lockey and his wife Margaret. Photo: Supplied by the Lockey family Frank Lockey and his wife Margaret. Photo: Supplied by the Lockey family

Tina Lockey, the daughter of ex-Liverpool player Frank Lockey will make her case after being denied legal aid for his inquest tomorrow, following his death at a mental health hospital in Norwich last year.

Miss Lockey, 49, who was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer two months after her father’s death, said: “I’ll never, ever forgive them.

“We have to live with this for the rest of our lives: me, my mum, and the grandchildren.”

Frank Lockey, who suffered from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, died in August at the Julian Hospital, after being admitted six months earlier.

Frank Lockey back in his Liverpool playing days in the 1957-8 season. Photo: Supplied by the Lockey family Frank Lockey back in his Liverpool playing days in the 1957-8 season. Photo: Supplied by the Lockey family

And Miss Lockey said she had serious concerns about the care her father received in the facility run by the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).

It comes as chairman Gary Page steps down weeks earlier than planned ahead of the expected publication of its latest Care Quality Commission report.

Miss Lockey was sent a 4,062 page document several months ago, and built her legal case while undergoing cancer treatment.

Pictures showing unexplained injuries to Frank Lockey, who died in the Julian Hospital in Norwich. Photo: IAN BURT Pictures showing unexplained injuries to Frank Lockey, who died in the Julian Hospital in Norwich. Photo: IAN BURT

She said: “It’s been a tough 15 months.

“I just got a big wad of paper in the post and I did that all through getting over my illness.

“I’m looking at this morning to night, seven days a week. There’s always something. You’ve got to look through it all.

“I’m on the phone trying to get advice, or online searching for stuff about medication.

Pictures showing unexplained injuries to Frank Lockey, who died in the Julian Hospital in Norwich. Photo: IAN BURT Pictures showing unexplained injuries to Frank Lockey, who died in the Julian Hospital in Norwich. Photo: IAN BURT

“I haven’t stopped in months. Without a solicitor and doing this all on my own, it’s been tough.”

Miss Lockey, who has now been given the all clear, said she was unable to afford legal fees, and solicitors wouldn’t take her case due to the serious incident report (SIRI) carried out by the Trust.

She said: “Solicitors read it not knowing the background and they wouldn’t take it on.

“There’s going to be five of them tomorrow against me.

“I just want justice.”

In a statement in October last year, an NSFT spokesperson said: “We cannot discuss individual cases due to patient confidentiality, particularly when they are the subject of an ongoing complaint or upcoming inquest.”

A representative for the trust said they were unable to comment further ahead of publication.

