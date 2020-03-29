Search

Advanced search

Volunteers sign up to maintain welfare of pets for isolating owners

29 March, 2020 - 06:30
A previous dog walking event arranged by Norwich Best For Pets Picture: Michele Neave

A previous dog walking event arranged by Norwich Best For Pets Picture: Michele Neave

Michele Neave

Animal lovers have united to ensure owners unable to walk their pets or visit a vet have help to turn to during the coronavirus lockdown.

A previous dog walking event arranged by Norwich Best For Pets Picture: Michele NeaveA previous dog walking event arranged by Norwich Best For Pets Picture: Michele Neave

Community group Norwich Best for Pets is working with Norwich City Council and Voluntary Norfolk to coordinate volunteers able to help those who are self-isolating or unable to get their usual assistance due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Michele Neave, from Eaton, set up the group in 2015 and is keen to help pet owners currently being advised to remain at home.

Ms Neave explained: “We’ve got lovely Voluntary Norfolk involved because one thing that we did want to do was to make sure that people feel very safe when they are handing their pet over, because they are such a big part of families and there are horrible stories about thefts and things like that.

“So we wanted all of our volunteers to register through Voluntary Norfolk so that there’s a nice, safe and secure system in place so that pet owners can feel very safe.”

The group has previously enjoyed success both as a community for owners and working with local RSPCA branches, with a Rescue-Rehab scheme run at Norwich Prison, which provides serving prisoners with a positive distraction and gives rescue dogs socialising time to help in the re-homing process.

“We did our first match on Friday for an elderly gentleman who has lung problems so has to self-isolate,” Ms Neave continued. “Not because he’s ill but just because he’s vulnerable, and the volunteer picks up the animal from the door and we ask the owners to have them on their lead ready.

“But it’s not just dog walking. There are obviously restrictions over social movement and perhaps an animal is ill and needs to go to the vet.”

She added: “The gentleman I spoke to was just lovely and so grateful that people were going to be supporting him and his words were that ‘she is my life’. This is a particular gentleman who doesn’t have a garden, as if you do have a garden it’s not quite so bad, because you can let them out.”

Anyone interested in volunteering or receiving help can email norwichbestforpets@gmail.com or join the Norwich Best for Pets group on Facebook.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

49 Norfolk food and drink businesses who can deliver to your home

The Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton is offering a delivery service. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Glamour in grim times: a £375,000 luxury wing for sale in historic home of chocolate maker

An apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: Archant

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Tributes paid to a well-loved Norwich musician for whom family was everything

Mark Page performed in a band called Hal Wrayzor Combo. Picture: Steven Gigli

Most Read

49 Norfolk food and drink businesses who can deliver to your home

The Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton is offering a delivery service. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Glamour in grim times: a £375,000 luxury wing for sale in historic home of chocolate maker

An apartment is for sale in Thickthorn Hall. Pic: Archant

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Tributes paid to a well-loved Norwich musician for whom family was everything

Mark Page performed in a band called Hal Wrayzor Combo. Picture: Steven Gigli

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Personal Finance: Six rules to follow to make better investment decisions

Richard Ross (inset) of Chadwicks gives his rules for smart investing. Picture: Chadwicks/Getty

Fury as food stall for homeless removed ‘due to coronavirus’

Norwich City Council has removed a Haymarket stall used by volunteers to feed the vulnerable Photo: People's Picnic

Volunteers sign up to maintain welfare of pets for isolating owners

A previous dog walking event arranged by Norwich Best For Pets Picture: Michele Neave

Fears that flies which plagued people last year are making a comeback

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott last year. Picture: Laura Geller

Data allowance caps on broadband removed in government deal

The government and telecomms companies have struck a deal to try to keep vulnerable people connected during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Drive 24