Meet Vincent, 10, the first kid to be vaccinated in Norwich

Vincent, 10, from Costessey is the first child to get vaccinated in Norwich - Credit: Rachael Carver

A city lad who was told he was the first child in Norwich to be given the vaccine has done his parents proud, his mum said.

Vincent Carver, 10, has been eagerly awaiting his chance to be vaccinated since the jab roll-out began.

His mum, Rachael Carver, said: “We weren't worried about him getting the vaccine, we have been shielding since the beginning of the pandemic as Vincent’s father is on the vulnerable list.

“Vincent was just really keen to do his part, he was at school and his mental health took quite a hit from the worry about bringing the virus home.”

The Costessey family took the decision to take Vincent out of school and instead teach him at home.

Rachael said: “He is very grown up about it and knew he would see his friends again when he had less stress.”

Rachael is very proud of her son playing his part in protecting others. - Credit: Rachael Carver

As he is on the vulnerable list, Vincent had his first dose of Pfizer on February 12.

He had a 0.2ml dose where most adults are given a 0.3ml shot.

He had no side effects other than a heavy arm.

Rachael said: “He puts adults to shame.

“He wasn’t even nervous. He has been having the flu jab so he knew what to expect and he was promised a McDonald's breakfast.

“The only thing he was annoyed about was having to get up so early.”

Rachael added: “Our doctor's surgery, Beechcroft in Costessey, went out of their way to get Vincent’s jab booked in.

“Their quick work is what meant that he got the first children's vaccine in Norwich.”

They pair had to go to City Hall to get the jab and Rachael said the staff were outstanding.

She said: “They explained everything to him, even the side effects, and they were all brilliant with him - it really was easy.”

Vincent Carver's least favourite thing about getting his vaccination was having to wake up early. - Credit: Rachael Carver

With the whole family now vaccinated Rachael hopes the family can begin to venture out, though will still steer clear of crowded places.

She said: “Vincent was really proud to be the first child in Norwich to receive his vaccine and once he is double jabbed he is looking forward to getting back to swimming classes.

“Vincent would also like to try forest school.”