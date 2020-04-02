Search

Boarded-up McDonald’s and empty buses: Norwich during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 22:40 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 22:40 02 April 2020

Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. Cattle Market Street, empty.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. Cattle Market Street, empty.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

As the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus approaches the two-week mark, Norwich remains still.

Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. Norwich Castle Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNorwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. Norwich Castle Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Businesses across the city centre have closed for the foreseeable future from boutique shops in the lanes to the boarded-up McDonald’s on Hay Hill.

Buses, however, continue to drive through Castle Meadow, although they are largely empty, except from the occasional key worker.

Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. THANK YOU NHS sign next to the Woolpack Pub Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNorwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. THANK YOU NHS sign next to the Woolpack Pub Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Shoppers snake round the city streets for supermarkets, such as Tesco Metro on Guildhall Hill, where pavements are marked with tape two metres apart to help maintain social distancing.

Police officers can be seen patrolling and ready to enforce measures such as fines for those who flout government guidelines to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. John Lewis and empty streets Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNorwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. John Lewis and empty streets Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The market, a vibrant hub of multinational food stores and workers grabbing lunch, is silent but the iconic striped coloured roofs glint in the sun.

Most Read

Eight fire crews tackle Norwich blaze

The fire tore through Eaton Vale Scout and Guide Activity Centre. Picture: Submitted

Don’t just blame selfish shoppers for empty shelves, it’s the way food is supplied to supermarkets

Supermarket shelves have been stripped bare with people panic buying. Picture: Submitted

‘Everyone is growing stuff’: Garden centre bosses see bumper crop of DIY gardeners

Ben Youngs at North Walsham Garden Centre. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus: Woman faces court for ignoring police orders to go home

Police officers on patrol in Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

