Boarded-up McDonald’s and empty buses: Norwich during coronavirus lockdown

Cattle Market Street, empty. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

As the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus approaches the two-week mark, Norwich remains still.

Norwich Castle. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Businesses across the city centre have closed for the foreseeable future from boutique shops in the lanes to the boarded-up McDonald’s on Hay Hill.

Buses, however, continue to drive through Castle Meadow, although they are largely empty, except from the occasional key worker.

THANK YOU NHS sign next to the Woolpack Pub. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Shoppers snake round the city streets for supermarkets, such as Tesco Metro on Guildhall Hill, where pavements are marked with tape two metres apart to help maintain social distancing.

Police officers can be seen patrolling and ready to enforce measures such as fines for those who flout government guidelines to curb the spread of the pandemic.

John Lewis and empty streets. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The market, a vibrant hub of multinational food stores and workers grabbing lunch, is silent but the iconic striped coloured roofs glint in the sun.