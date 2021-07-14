UEA students and staff get jabs on campus amid Covid surge

Published: 12:22 PM July 14, 2021

Students and staff are being vaccinated on the UEA campus. - Credit: PA

A vaccination centre has been set up on the University of East Anglia campus amid a recent rise in positive cases of coronavirus.

Students and staff aged between 18 and 30 have been offered the chance to get jabs at the UEA on two days this week.

It comes as the latest figures show 66 students and three staff members having tested positive for Covid in the last seven days.

The UEA campus and surrounding neighbourhoods and seen a rise in Covid cases. - Credit: Archant

Last week mobile PCR testing units were set up on the Norwich campus by Norfolk County Council’s public health team.

Those in private accommodation in the nearby community, as well as staff regularly visiting campus were asked to get tested.

It followed data showing a rise in infections in Norwich with a significant number located at the UEA and the neighbouring residential areas, with a high prevalence of infections in young people aged between 18 and 30 associated with the university.