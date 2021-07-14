News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Health

UEA students and staff get jabs on campus amid Covid surge

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:22 PM July 14, 2021   
Person receiving vaccination

Students and staff are being vaccinated on the UEA campus. - Credit: PA

A vaccination centre has been set up on the University of East Anglia campus amid a recent rise in positive cases of coronavirus. 

Students and staff aged between 18 and 30 have been offered the chance to get jabs at the UEA on two days this week. 

It comes as the latest figures show 66 students and three staff members having tested positive for Covid in the last seven days.

UEA campus

The UEA campus and surrounding neighbourhoods and seen a rise in Covid cases. - Credit: Archant

Last week mobile PCR testing units were set up on the Norwich campus by Norfolk County Council’s public health team.

Those in private accommodation in the nearby community, as well as staff regularly visiting campus were asked to get tested.

It followed data showing a rise in infections in Norwich with a significant number located at the UEA and the neighbouring residential areas, with a high prevalence of infections in young people aged between 18 and 30 associated with the university.

You may also want to watch:

Coronavirus
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wires in car park

Missing pay machine means drivers can park for free in city car park

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Work begins in South Park Avenue, by Eaton Park in Norwich, on Monday morning, July 12.

Norfolk Live

Norwich set for summer of disruption as roadworks begin

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Bedfords Bar on Old Post Office Yard. Photo: Glen Carr

Norwich City Council

'Baffling loophole' - How city bar can legally serve pints despite ban

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
GoGoDiscover 2021 T. rex Trail 

Gallery

GoGoDiscover 2021: Everything you need to know about the city’s T-Rex trail

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus