Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

UEA human model to test implants for cataract surgery

PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 January 2019

New research at the University of East Anglia sees a laboratory model simulate cataract surgery on human donor eyes. Picture: Archant Library

New research at the University of East Anglia sees a laboratory model simulate cataract surgery on human donor eyes. Picture: Archant Library

Archant

The latest human model developed at the University of East Anglia (UEA) can simulate the changes patients experience following eye surgery.

The laboratory model allows researchers to evaluate lens implants on donor human eyes under conditions that better reflect the environment after cataract surgery.

A cataract is a clouding of the eye’s lens which can only be treated with surgery, where the eye’s cloudy natural lens is removed and replaced with an intraocular lens (IOL).

Although most surgeries are successful, some could lead to a haziness known as posterior capsule opacification (PCO).

Lead researcher Prof Michael Wormstone, from UEA’s school of biological sciences, said: “Our model now mimics the transient nature of inflammation that patients experience after cataract surgery. It is more reflective of clinical events and allows comparative evaluation of different types of IOLs.

“We believe this latest model will allow assessment of current commercial IOLs and will aid the development of next generation lenses.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

This is what you can pick up for free on a food sharing app in Norwich

The OLIO app allows people to advertise food they don't want. Photo: Annabel Staff

Man arrested in connection with Norwich sex assault

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists