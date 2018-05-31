Search

Advanced search

Video

Look, no hands! Door-opening gadget made in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 06:00 30 April 2020

Dr Aram Saeed, Dr Ali Mohammed, Noelia Dominguez Falcon are among the team that have developed the DoorMate Here pictured at the university's Innovation and Impact Awards earlier this year. Picture: Gary Pane

Dr Aram Saeed, Dr Ali Mohammed, Noelia Dominguez Falcon are among the team that have developed the DoorMate Here pictured at the university's Innovation and Impact Awards earlier this year. Picture: Gary Pane

Archant

Norwich academics have unveiled a gadget to help frontline health workers avoid contact with contaminated surfaces during the coronavirus pandemic.

UEA academics have developed the DoorMate™ a device that enables healthcare staff to get through doors and carry out other tasks without having to touch surfaces that could be contaminated. Picture: UEAUEA academics have developed the DoorMate™ a device that enables healthcare staff to get through doors and carry out other tasks without having to touch surfaces that could be contaminated. Picture: UEA

The team from University of East Anglia have created the DoorMate, to be used to open doors and press buttons without having to touch surfaces.

The device has been tested by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and has now been approved for clinical use, and is now available to be licensed.

Fiona Lettice, pro-vice chancellor of research and innovation at UEA, said: “It is inspirational to see our research staff and students collaborate to create innovative solutions to the COVID-19 crisis. This demonstrates the true value of academic research in responding in real time to real world challenges.”

Read more: ‘It cannot be ignored’ - University staff and students rise to challenge against coronavirus

As part of the design, the user will be able to use the hook to push or pull door handles, use the central part of to press buttons and a straight section of the device to use to press keyboard keys.

UEA academics have developed the DoorMate™ a device that enables healthcare staff to get through doors and carry out other tasks without having to touch surfaces that could be contaminated. Picture: UEAUEA academics have developed the DoorMate™ a device that enables healthcare staff to get through doors and carry out other tasks without having to touch surfaces that could be contaminated. Picture: UEA

The DoorMate was created by UEA researchers, technicians and students led by Dr Aram Saeed, from the school of pharmacy, inspired by reports from the World Health Organisation (WHO) about how the virus is transmitted.

Dr Saeed said: “Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the mood within the team has been relentless to try and find solutions to new issues.

“We immediately started looking at a range of key items including ventilators, ventilator valves, oxygen masks, and of course face shields.

Read more: Norwich researchers play part in pneumonia test for coronavirus patients

“We received an overwhelming response to our call out for collaborators to help us develop these items, for which we are extremely grateful.”

Dr Saeed also worked with PhD student Noelia Falcon, first year engineering student Alix Jenkins, Dr Ali Mohammed and Dr Mahmoud Abdelhamid from the school of pharmacy, and laboratory coordinator Paul Disdle.

Miss Falcon said: “The WHO brief suggested that there may be indirect contact transmission of the virus with the surfaces or objects in infectious environments, such as hospitals. We came up with the idea of the DoorMate™ as we wanted to create a device to allow users to open doors or enter keys without touching the surfaces, thus reducing surface transmission.”

To obtain the licence and download the manufacturing specifications, visit: www.uea.ac.uk/business/licensing-opportunities/engineering/doormate or email ipadmin@uea.ac.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

The Norfolk chef who has made more than a million scones shares his foolproof cheese scone recipe for lockdown bakers

Cheese scones at The Assembly House in Norwich (C) The Assembly House Norwich

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

See inside one of the most beautiful city apartments for rent you can find

The gorgeous apartment in a historic building in King Street. Pic: DPS lettings

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The Norfolk chef who has made more than a million scones shares his foolproof cheese scone recipe for lockdown bakers

Cheese scones at The Assembly House in Norwich (C) The Assembly House Norwich

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

See inside one of the most beautiful city apartments for rent you can find

The gorgeous apartment in a historic building in King Street. Pic: DPS lettings

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Look, no hands! Door-opening gadget made in Norfolk

Dr Aram Saeed, Dr Ali Mohammed, Noelia Dominguez Falcon are among the team that have developed the DoorMate Here pictured at the university's Innovation and Impact Awards earlier this year. Picture: Gary Pane

Wetherspoon’s pubs and hotels set to reopen in June

Tim Martin, chairman and founder of Wetherspoon's, at The Bell Hotel in Norwich during his pro-Brexit tour. Picture: Archant

Bakers invited to submit favourite lockdown creations for charity recipe book

The Orangery Tea Room at Ketteringham Hall, near Wymondham, is inviting people to submit lockdown recipes for a recipe book raising funds for Norfolk and Waveney Mind. Picture: The Orangery Tea Room

Wedding rings, handcuffs and letter boxes - The objects firefighters have freed people from in Norfolk

Some of the items firefighters were called to free people from in Norfolk. Picture: Ricky Scarffs/Archant

What do I do about dental problems during lockdown? An expert answers key questions

Nick Stolls, secretary of the Norfolk Local Dental Committee, has answered questions about dentist appointments during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Nick Stolls
Drive 24