UEA bans gatherings of more than 10 staff members on campus amid Covid rise

The University of East Anglia (UEA) has banned social gatherings of more than 10 members of staff on its campus in an attempt to reduce coronavirus transmission ahead of the festive period.

It comes as the university took its own steps to combat the Omicron variant of Covid following yesterday's government announcement which saw the introduction of Plan B restrictions.

While staff will have to refrain from gatherings of more than 10, it is not thought those restrictions will apply to students.

Face coverings are mandatory for both students and staff inside all of the university's buildings.

A UEA spokesperson said: "In light of the rise of cases of the Omicron variant nationally, and using the guidance of experts including UEA’s own Prof Paul Hunter, we have taken a number of steps to try and safeguard our students and staff in the run-up to the holiday season.

"We are continuing to act as swiftly as we can on government guidance, and are already working on measures in response to yesterday evening’s announcement from the prime minister, and in regular liaison with Universities UK on appropriate steps to take.”

The new Plan B measures include face masks being brought back for most indoor venues, vaccine passports for larger events, and working from home for those who can.