Norfolk and Norwich hospital coronavirus deaths up to 69

Two further patients being treated for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

As of Tuesday, the total number of deaths at the hospital has risen to 69.

On Tuesday, a hospital spokesman said: “We can confirm that sadly two patients who were being cared for at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died.

The patients who died were a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.”

However, the number of patients being treated for coronavirus at the hospital has begun to fall - but NHS chiefs have warned against complacency.

The hospital has also discharged more than 100 people who have recovered from the virus.

Across Norfolk, the number of people who have died in the county’s three main hospitals now stands at 191.

It comes as the number of confirmed positive cases in Norfolk reached 1,053 as of Tuesday April 21, up from 997 the previous day.

A further 778 deaths have been confirmed by NHS England - an increase from 429 on Monday.

Patients were aged between 22 and 103 years old.

Of those, 24 patients aged between 49 and 91 years old had no known underlying health condition.

Nationally, 17,337 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus as of 5pm on Monday, the Department of Health said, up by 828 from 16,509 the day before.

The total number of confirmed cases of the virus in the UK, now stands at 129,044, an increase of 4,301 on Monday.

The number of people in the UK tested for coronavirus since the outbreak began, is 397,670 as of 9am on April 21, the equivalent of around 0.6pc of the population.

On average just under 13,600 new people were tested daily in the seven days to April 21.

In the previous seven days, to April 14, the daily average was just under 12,800.

