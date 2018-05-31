Search

Advanced search

Two more coronavirus deaths reported at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital

PUBLISHED: 16:20 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 14 May 2020

Two more people have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital from coronavirus. Picture: NNUH

Two more people have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital from coronavirus. Picture: NNUH

Archant © 2018

Two more patients who have tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

To date there have been 108 coronavirus related fatalities reported at the NNUH with the most recent both occurring on May 13.

No new deaths have been reported at the either of county’s other main hospitals, the Queen Elizabeth in King’s Lynn and the James Paget in Gorleston.

As of May 14, 334 people have died from coronavirus in Norfolk’s hospitals, 108 at the NNUH, 126 at the QEH and 100 at the JPUH.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 301 coronavirus related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of one on the previous day.

To date, 52 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Across the country, NHS England has announced 207 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,159.

Of the 207 new deaths announced today, 47 occurred on May 13, 82 occurred on May 12 and 20 occurred on May 11.

The figures also show 40 of the new deaths took place between May 1 and May 10, and 18 took place in April.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 889.

The Department of Health said its figures showed 33,614 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday, up by 428 from 33,186 the day before. The Government also met its daily target for 100,000 Covid-19 tests, according to the latest figures.

In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Thursday, 126,064 tests were carried out or dispatched.

Overall a total of 1,593,902 people have been tested of whom 233,151 tested positive.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Grosvenor Fish Bar shuts early after taking 400 orders in five hours

Grosvenor Fish Bar reopened for collection and delivery on Monday but had to shut early after receiving hundreds of orders, pictured is co-owner Duane Dibartolomeo. Picture: Antony Kelly

Man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

One new coronavirus death confirmed at Norwich hospital

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Grosvenor Fish Bar shuts early after taking 400 orders in five hours

Grosvenor Fish Bar reopened for collection and delivery on Monday but had to shut early after receiving hundreds of orders, pictured is co-owner Duane Dibartolomeo. Picture: Antony Kelly

Man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

One new coronavirus death confirmed at Norwich hospital

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

City chief blasts ‘grossly unfair’ accusations about neutral grounds and relegation

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber spoke to Sky Sports News Picture: Archant

Builder tried to fund wife’s cancer treatment by becoming cannabis factory gardener

Wellesley Road, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Nick Butcher

Two more coronavirus deaths reported at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital

Two more people have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital from coronavirus. Picture: NNUH

Man admits robbing town store with meat cleaver

The Londis store in St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth, was targeted by a man with a knife Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24