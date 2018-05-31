Two more coronavirus deaths reported at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital

Two more people have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital from coronavirus. Picture: NNUH Archant © 2018

Two more patients who have tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

To date there have been 108 coronavirus related fatalities reported at the NNUH with the most recent both occurring on May 13.

No new deaths have been reported at the either of county’s other main hospitals, the Queen Elizabeth in King’s Lynn and the James Paget in Gorleston.

As of May 14, 334 people have died from coronavirus in Norfolk’s hospitals, 108 at the NNUH, 126 at the QEH and 100 at the JPUH.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 301 coronavirus related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of one on the previous day.

To date, 52 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Across the country, NHS England has announced 207 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,159.

Of the 207 new deaths announced today, 47 occurred on May 13, 82 occurred on May 12 and 20 occurred on May 11.

The figures also show 40 of the new deaths took place between May 1 and May 10, and 18 took place in April.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 889.

The Department of Health said its figures showed 33,614 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday, up by 428 from 33,186 the day before. The Government also met its daily target for 100,000 Covid-19 tests, according to the latest figures.

In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Thursday, 126,064 tests were carried out or dispatched.

Overall a total of 1,593,902 people have been tested of whom 233,151 tested positive.