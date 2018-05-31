Search

Two more coronavirus deaths reported at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

PUBLISHED: 18:17 22 May 2020

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Two more patients who have tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

As of today the death toll of patients who have died after contracting Covid-19 stands at 116 at the NNUH.

A man and a woman, both in their 70s and with underlying health conditions, were reported to have died from the virus on Friday.

Both the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn recorded two further coronavirus-related fatalities.

In total, 357 people have died coronavirus-related deaths in the region’s hospitals, 134 at the QEH, 116 at NNUH and 107 at the James Paget.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 315 coronavirus related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of two on the previous day.

To date, 63 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

Meanwhile, in the UK across all settings yesterday there were a total of 3,287 new confirmed cases bringing the total to 254,195.

The UK death toll is now 36,393 - up 351 on the previous day.

McDonald's reveals when it plans to re-open Norfolk drive-throughs

McDonald's have revealed when it hopes to reopen its drive-thrus in Norfolk. Pic: Archant

Mystery solved! Origin of Norwich keyboard revealed

Molly Sole is a digital artist who has worked on blockbuster film franchises such as Harry Potter, Star Wars and James Bond. She created the Norwich keyboard when she was an NUA student between 1999 and 2001. Picture: Archant/NostalgiaNerd/YouTube

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark's abandoned stores - and it's not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Families flock to park on hottest day of the year after lockdown easing

People flock to the Norwich Earlham Park due to hot weather. Since lockdown restrcitions have been altered the public may spend as much time outside as they wish. Pictures: Archant

Mystery surrounds origin of keyboard embedded in city street

The Norwich keyboard, in the pavement on the corner of Princes Street and Elm Hill. Picture: Daniel Moxon

