Staff members slept on shift at failing care home where resident was told ‘move your butt’

23 November, 2018 - 13:14
Two Acres care home, in Taverham, Norwich. Photo: Google Street View

Five members of staff - including a nurse - were fired from a failing Norwich care home after they were found asleep during a night shift.

It happened at Two Acres Care Home, in Fakenham Road, Taverham, and was revealed in the latest inspection report into the service where it was deemed inadequate.

But Dr Harilal Kalaria, managing director, said all issues identified by inspectors had since been put right and he was confident the next report would be positive.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) found one resident with unexplained cuts and bruising on their arm, which had not been reported, and another had to wait for more than two hours to be taken to the toilet.

At lunchtime, some residents waited an hour and half to receive their meals and soup, in a saucepan covered with just foil, was left for an hour before some people got help to eat.

Staff members were seen arguing in front of residents and one addressed a resident by saying: “[Name] move your butt.”

On another occasion a staff member “announced loudly to the whole lounge that some people had been incontinent” and relatives told inspectors “when they asked questions such as if their relative had had their teeth cleaned, staff responded by telling them if they were unhappy they could do it themselves”.

Twice inspectors heard residents calling out “help me please” from their bedrooms but staff walked on by.

Dr Kalaria some of the incidences in the report were “unbelievable” and he was “very shocked” but he added: “We are determined to work closely with the CQC inspectors, the council, and the quality assurance team.”

He said they were now back on track, with a new manager in post, new clinical leaders, and a new care plan system. He said: “We’ve done everything we are expected to do.”

He added: “All I can say is I’m sorry we fell below the standards expected by the CQC. Everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong with the day. But we’re very, very, very serious about improving everything in here, everybody is giving more than 100pc.”

Inspectors did find the home was clean and one resident said: “The staff are good. I have no complaints about them.”

A relative said they felt welcome in the home and supported and added: “Everyone is so friendly. They do all they can.”

Inspectors deemed Two Acres was inadequate and it remained in special measures.

