Tune in to watch flagship hospital awards

NNUH Staff Awards 2017. Long service award winners - 40 years. Photo: Keiron Tovell © Keiron Tovell Photography 2017

Staff at the county’s flagship hospital, along with their family and friends, will be able to tune in and watch live a glittering awards ceremony on Friday.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) Pride Awards will be held on November 2 at Open in Norwich.

Staff have been nominated by patients, visitors, families, and colleagues but for those who cannot attend the awards, or want to see if their nominee wins, the ceremony will be streamed live.

It comes after the success of a similar set up for the James Paget University Hospital’s Remarkable People Awards last month, where well-wishers logged on to cheer on staff and even some who were nominated but could not make the event followed along.

You can watch the livestream from around 9pm by visiting Eastern Daily Press health correspondent Geraldine Scott’s Facebook page or it will also be shared on the Facebook pages of the Norwich Evening News, Eastern Daily Press, and the NNUH.