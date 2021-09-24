Better support for grieving parents thanks to baby loss education session

Published: 8:30 AM September 24, 2021

Parents who have suffered heartbreak after losing a baby will be given tailored support thanks to a training session for healthcare professionals and funeral directors.

The education day is being led by TimeNorfolk - the Norwich-based pregnancy loss charity which helps people across Norfolk and Waveney who are affected by terminations, miscarriage, stillbirth and ectopic pregnancies through free counseling sessions.

It is happening at GreenAcres Colney Wood on Watton Road, Norwich, on Thursday, October 14 and will include real stories of parents' experiences of loss.

Tim Gosden, co-director of TimeNorfolk, said: "It is about trying to help people who are grieving and being as sensitive as possible. It is an incredibly dark time for people.

"If funeral directors and healthcare professionals have a greater understanding it makes a huge difference to parents. It can be very overwhelming for people.

"The impact of losing a baby can be completely devastating. It is life-changing.

"People who go through stillbirth and miscarriage can feel isolated and it can cause depression and anxiety."

He said it was important for funeral directors and healthcare professionals, including midwives, to be aware of how best to communicate with parents and families after a loss because that helped the grieving process.

Anne Beckett-Allen, founder of south Norfolk-based Rosedale Funeral Home - Credit: Rosedale Funeral Home

Anne Beckett-Allen, founder of south Norfolk-based Rosedale Funeral Home, who will be talking at the event, said: "Bereavement for parents is made worse if they are not getting the correct support. It might be someone rushing them to make a decision or families are not in the right place to talk about something so they are not given the choices.

"It is important to sit with them and allow them to grieve. It helps people acknowledge the baby.

"Creating a memory box is very important. When you have little time to create memories the ones you have are even more special to treasure.

"It is very important to give people time, not rush people into decisions and give them a choice."

People need to book onto the £15 course by October 8.

Visit www.timenorfolk.org.uk or call 01603 927487 to book a place.



