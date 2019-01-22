Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

WATCH: Glimpse into the future of surgery as hospital celebrates three years of using £1m robot in theatre

22 January, 2019 - 17:07
Bladder removal surgery being carried out at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital using the surgery robot. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Bladder removal surgery being carried out at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital using the surgery robot. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Archant

It sounds like something out of a science fiction movie.

But robotic surgery is happening every day at Norfolk’s busiest hospital, with precision skill top of the pecking order.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) gave people the chance to try out the £1m robot, which is used to transform the lives of cancer patients, at an event on Tuesday to mark three years of robotic keyhole surgery at the trust.

The state-of-the-art machine, operated by a surgeon, carried out the first radical prostatectomy in Norwich on February 18, 2016 to remove the prostate of a cancer patient. But now consultant surgeon in urology Mark Rochester said the machine is in constant use, with colleagues having to use it on a Saturday to get a slot.

Any cancer patient opting for prostate removal is treated using the robot and are usually discharged the day after surgery. Eight surgeons have now been trained to use the robot, with surgery usually taking four to six hours. NNUH was the seventh fastest hospital in the UK to complete 750 cases.

Bladder removal surgery being carried out at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital using the surgery robot. Photo: Geraldine ScottBladder removal surgery being carried out at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital using the surgery robot. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Mr Rochester said: “We are a busy hospital with a high volume of cases. To reach 750 cases in three years is very quick and is a symbol of our highly developed level of expertise in robotic surgery.

“Robotic surgery has helped us improve our outcomes and provide a better experience for patients. As patients come back to clinic for review we get feedback that their continence and erectile function are better than with previous surgical techniques. Patients are also able to get back to their normal day to day lives more quickly too.

“The dexterity of the instruments is unparalleled and more than 95pc of patients are able to go home the next day.”

The robotic arms of the machine are moved using controls mimicking the movement of the wrist, and the pinching of fingers controls pincers used inside the body. And the surgeon can see what is going on through a 3D magnified view.

Bladder removal surgery being carried out at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital using the surgery robot. Photo: Geraldine ScottBladder removal surgery being carried out at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital using the surgery robot. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Mr Rochester said this intuitive system meant the surgeon had as much control - if not more - as carrying out the procedure with their own hands.

The machine has also been used carried out bladder removal (cystectomy), partial kidney and kidney removal (nephrectomy) and colorectal surgery

Bladder removal surgery being carried out at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital using the surgery robot. Photo: Geraldine ScottBladder removal surgery being carried out at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital using the surgery robot. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Pupils from Wymondham High School look at the surgery robot at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Photo: Keiron TovellPupils from Wymondham High School look at the surgery robot at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Photo: Keiron Tovell

A pupil from Wymondham High School looks at the surgery robot at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Photo: Keiron TovellA pupil from Wymondham High School looks at the surgery robot at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Photo: Keiron Tovell

Pupils from Wymondham High School look at the surgery robot at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Photo: Keiron TovellPupils from Wymondham High School look at the surgery robot at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Photo: Keiron Tovell

Former patients, who underwent surgery using the robot, David Ralphs and Noel Jarvis with consultant surgeon Mark Rochester. Photo: Keiron TovellFormer patients, who underwent surgery using the robot, David Ralphs and Noel Jarvis with consultant surgeon Mark Rochester. Photo: Keiron Tovell

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Police on hunt for man who committed ‘lewd act’ in front of woman

Heigham Street in Norwich. Photo: Google

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

I’d rather be driven by someone aged 97 than by an 18-year-old

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was involved in a road traffic accident at the edge of the Sandringham Estate, at the wheel of a Land Rover to drive Queen Elizabeth II around her inspection of the jumps at the European Horse Trials in Windsor Great Park back in 1955

Female twist brings fresh perspective to Mercutio in RSC’s Romeo and Juliet

Charlotte Josephine as Mercutio in RSC's Romeo and Juliet Credit: Topher McGrillis

Fears care village plan on edge of woods could harm bats and newts

Jason Beckett, of The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, who has raised concerns about plans for a care village close to the woods PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists