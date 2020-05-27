Search

Three new coronavirus deaths at N&N

PUBLISHED: 15:02 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 27 May 2020

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Three new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The NNUH confirmed a man in his 70s, and two women in their 90s, have died after contracting the virus.

A spokesman said all three patients had underlying health conditions.

In total, 10 deaths were confirmed across Norfolk’s hospitals on Wednesday, three at the NNUH, six at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, and one at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) at Gorleston.

The latest figures include a number of new confirmed deaths dating from March 29.

It brings the number of deaths at the NNUH to 120, 141 at the QEH and 112 at the JPUH.

Earlier on Wednesday, the QEH announced that 256 people had now been discharged from hospital after recovering from the virus.

A spokesman for the James Paget confirmed a man in his 80s had died after testing positive for the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 373 people have died in Norfolk’s hospital from the virus.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 324 coronavirus-related deaths in the area’s hospitals, while no further deaths were confirmed at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, as the number of deaths remains at 67.

NHS England confirmed a further 183 have died from coronavirus in hospitals in England, bringing the number of confirmed reported deaths to 26,049.

Of those announced today, 38 were in the East of England.

Patients were aged between 43 and 101 years old. Two patients aged 81 and 91 had no known underlying health condition.

