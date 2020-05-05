Search

Three more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk and Norwich hospital

PUBLISHED: 15:39 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:39 05 May 2020

Three more Covid-19 patients have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Archant

Three more people have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, taking the death toll there to 98.

Two died on Sunday, May 3, while the other death occurred on Monday, May 4.

There were no new deaths announced on Tuesday at either the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn or the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

The death toll in the county’s hospitals now stands at 293 – these three new fatalities take the NNUH total to 98, while QEH and JPUH have recorded 106 and 89 deaths respectively.

In Suffolk, eight new deaths have been announced, taking the total there to 313.

A rise of six at the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust means that 269 people have now died while in their care, while another 44 Covid-19 patients have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

NHS England has announced 366 new deaths of people who tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed fatalities in English hospitals to 21,750.

Of the 366 new deaths announced today, 66 occurred on May 4, 127 occurred on May 3, 54 occurred on May 2 and 29 occurred on May 1.

The figures also show 85 of the new deaths took place in April while the remaining five deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on March 19.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 871.

Of the 21,750 confirmed reported deaths so far in hospitals in England of people who tested positive for Covid-19, 11,412 (52pc) have been people aged 80 and over while 8,442 (39pc) were 60-79.

A further 1,732 (8pc) were aged 40-59, with 153 (1pc) aged 20-39 and 11 (0.05pc) aged 0-19, according to NHS England.

