Three more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:54 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 04 May 2020

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Archant

Three more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The hospital’s total number of fatalities has now increased to 95 after two patients being treated in its care died on May 3 and one on May 2.

They follow the hospital confirming that a woman in her 70s, with an underlying health condition had passed away on May 1.

The three latest NNUH patients to die were among six confirmed deaths in Norfolk’s hospitals announced on Monday.

One person died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and two at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

It brings the total numbers of deaths in Norfolk hospitals to 290.

James Paget University Hospital’s total number of fatalities increased to 89 after two patients being treated died on May 2.

Since the start of the pandemic 106 people who have tested positive for the virus have now died at the QEH, the latest confirmed death being on May 1.

In east Suffolk and north Essex, five additional deaths were reported bringing its total to 263 - while in west Suffolk the total increased by two to 42.

The number of confirmed reported deaths in England has risen to 28,446. NHS England announced on Sunday a further 315 people had died.

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Motorcyclist and goldfish caught doing 125mph on A47

A goldfish was found in the rucksack of a motorcyclist doing 125mph on the A47 Photo: Steve Adams

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Owners of Grosvenor Fish Bar launch home delivery and reconsider sale

Duane Dibartolomeo, co-owner of Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich, reveals plans for a home delivery service during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Boss of Jarrold fears footfall could be down by 50pc when store re-opens

Minnie Moll, CEO of Jarrold. Pic: Archant

