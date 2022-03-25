Thousands of people in Norwich invited to trial new NHS cancer test

Thousands of people in Norwich have been invited to trial a new cancer test. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Thousands of city folk have been invited to trial a new NHS cancer test which it is hoped will detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear.

Norwich has been selected as one of several places across the country to take part in the world’s largest trial of the "revolutionary" new blood test, with those aged 50-77 asked to look out for a letter inviting them to volunteer for the trial.

Participants, who must not have had a cancer diagnosis or treatment in the last three years, will have a small blood sample taken at a mobile clinic at Pound Lane Sainsbury's between April 4 and April 30.

They will then be invited back after 12 months and again at two years, to give further blood samples.

Dr Suzanne Phillips, clinical lead at the Norfolk and Waveney Cancer Transformation Programme, said: “Most of us are now aware of the benefits of finding cancer earlier when it is easier to treat.

"By taking part in this trial, the people of Norwich will be at the forefront of developing a test that has the potential to save lives from cancer in England and around the world.

"Registering for the trial is easy – just look out for the letter which will show you how to book an appointment online or over the phone.”

The East of England Cancer Alliance is helping to ensure that participants who test positive in this region get the necessary follow-up appointments.

The potentially lifesaving Galleri test checks for the earliest signs of cancer in the blood and the NHS-Galleri trial, the first of its kind, aims to recruit 140,000 volunteers nationally, to see how well the test works in the NHS.

The trial team say they are inviting people from a wide range of backgrounds and ethnicities to ensure results are relevant for as many different people as possible.

Around 375,000 new cancer cases are diagnosed in the UK every year - about 1,000 every day. Each day about 450 people die from some form of cancer.

Breast, prostate, lung and bowel cancers together accounted for more than half (53pc) of all new cancer cases in the UK in 2016-2018.











