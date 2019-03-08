Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Care home for people with sight loss bounces back from inadequate CQC rating

PUBLISHED: 12:13 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 23:32 15 March 2019

Gina Dormer, the new Chief Executive at the NNAB Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Gina Dormer, the new Chief Executive at the NNAB Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The hard work of staff has been highlighted in helping a Norwich care home go from being rated as ‘inadequate’ to ‘good’ by health inspectors within the space of a year.

In January 2018, Thomas Tawell House, on Magpie Road, which looks after people with sight loss, was rated as inadequate and put into special measures by the Quality Care Commission (CQC).

Failings included insufficient staffing levels and staff being unable to demonstrate proper knowledge of safeguarding or how to support people with sight loss.

Following the previous inspection the care home, which is owned by The Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind (NNAB), stopped accepting new clients.

At the most recent inspection, CQC inspectors found the care home has taken a “consistent approach to service improvement” and found the Thomas Tawell House had “met all the identified breaches of the last inspection”.

Members of staff at Thomas Tawell House in Norwich. Picture: Thomas Tawell HouseMembers of staff at Thomas Tawell House in Norwich. Picture: Thomas Tawell House

Inspectors wrote: “There were enough staff on duty, at all times. Staff had been safely recruited and were motivated and supported to deliver good quality care and support.”.

Gina Dormer, chief executive of the NNAB, who was appointed to just weeks before the previous inspection, said: “Jumping from inadequate to good in such a short period of time is very rare and it is a reflection of the hard work and commitment by everyone in response to the criticisms levelled in our last inspection.”

Mrs Dormer said the care home had been particularly pleased with what residents had told inspectors about the care they received at the home, with one resident saying the home was “definitely the best place” they have been in.

Mrs Dormer said: “The CQC has acknowledged how seriously we took the last inspection report and the subsequent success of our improvement plan.

“I would like to pay tribute to our staff, who have worked so hard to turn things around, as well as our trustees who have provided unwavering support.

“A good rating is a tremendous achievement, but we will not be resting on our laurels. These inspections are useful for helping us to identify how we can improve further and this will how be the focus as we move forward,” she said.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: Police called to McDonald’s following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Norwich shop staff threatened during knife point robbery

The One Stop on Woodcock Road where a robbery took place. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich YouTube stars Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman announce divorce

Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Tanya Burr and husband Jim Chapman. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: Police called to McDonald’s following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Norwich shop staff threatened during knife point robbery

The One Stop on Woodcock Road where a robbery took place. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich YouTube stars Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman announce divorce

Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Tanya Burr and husband Jim Chapman. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Panned! Burglar repeatedly hit with a frying pan after being caught red-handed ransacking Norwich home

Wayne Thompson. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Robbers target three Norwich shops with axe, knife and garden tool in two weeks

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with three shop robberies in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Wins for Goddard, Vian and Blunden on Norwich boxing show

Liam Goddard on his way to victory Picture: Chris Lakey

Soulful South African Jazz band to perform at Norwich school

Students from Norwich based SEN Pathways College have been learning about how to put on and promote a live music event with arts charity Creative Arts East. Picture; Creative Arts East

Former Norfolk man appears in Netflix documentary about the disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Robert Murat photographed in Praia da Luz in 2007, Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists