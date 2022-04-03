Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Health

Why are Easter bunnies being displayed around a suburb?

Logo Icon

William Warnes

Published: 7:45 AM April 3, 2022
One of the decorated bunnies which are being placed around Sprowston 

One of the decorated bunnies which are being placed around Sprowston - Credit: The Warren

Those living near a Sprowston care home are in for an Easter treat as an egg-citing activity has been organised for them to enjoy.

Warren Care Home has put together an Easter Community Trail which will see a total of 22 bunnies displayed around the area ready for the school holidays.

The event, dubbed The Warren's Big Bunny Hop, will run from Saturday, April 2 for two weeks, with residents at the Warren decorating the bunnies in preparation.

Several other events have been planned by the home, including an egg hunt and Easter bonnet making.

An Easter meal will also be available, along with a cake made by the residents for a competition.

The care home’s general manager, Elizabeth Tacliad, said: “We love to make the most of Easter. It’s such a nice time of the year.”

Norwich News

Don't Miss

There have been complaints over partying students from the UEA performing the haka, pictured inset, late at night 

Fury over students' late-night haka

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Joggers have used gardens in Sprowston as a cut through to get to the woods. Pictured inset is councillor Bill Couzens 

Owners fuming after rogue jogger and kids use gardens as cut through

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Pymm & Co Mandells Court Norwich studio flat for sale

See inside this city flat near Elm Hill on the market for £90,000

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A bus coming up through All Saints Green past John Lewis

Why are buses driving through the centre of Norwich?

Dolly Carter

Logo Icon