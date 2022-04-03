Why are Easter bunnies being displayed around a suburb?

One of the decorated bunnies which are being placed around Sprowston - Credit: The Warren

Those living near a Sprowston care home are in for an Easter treat as an egg-citing activity has been organised for them to enjoy.

Warren Care Home has put together an Easter Community Trail which will see a total of 22 bunnies displayed around the area ready for the school holidays.

The event, dubbed The Warren's Big Bunny Hop, will run from Saturday, April 2 for two weeks, with residents at the Warren decorating the bunnies in preparation.

Several other events have been planned by the home, including an egg hunt and Easter bonnet making.

An Easter meal will also be available, along with a cake made by the residents for a competition.

The care home’s general manager, Elizabeth Tacliad, said: “We love to make the most of Easter. It’s such a nice time of the year.”