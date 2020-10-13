Search

The Wanted’s Tom Parker told of inoperable brain tumour while on holiday in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:28 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 13 October 2020

The Wanted star Tom Parker with his wife Kelsey Hardwick. Tom was diagnosed with a brain tumour which is "inoperable" and "terminal" while on holiday in Norwich. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

The Wanted star Tom Parker has shared his heartbreak after being told he had an inoperable brain tumour while on holiday in Norwich this summer.

Tom and his wife Kelsey broke the tragic news in an interview with OK! Magazine and he is currently undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment to prolong his life.

The singer, 32, first noticed something was not right after having a seizure in July and he took himself to A&E the next day.

He was sent home and put on a waiting list for an MRI scan, but after suffering another seizure while on holiday in Norwich in August he was taken to hospital for three days of tests.

Speaking to OK! about when he was given the diagnosis, Tom said: “A couple of days later, when we were still on holiday. Kelsey couldn’t come in because of Covid. They pulled the curtain around my bed and said: ‘It’s a brain tumour’.”

He continued: “It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said it’s terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it.”

The couple have a 15-month-old daughter called Aurelia and Kelsey is pregnant.

Tom is currently being treated in London and being supported by family and friends and his former bandmates.

