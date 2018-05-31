Search

‘You just feel hopeless’ - Couple stranded aboard cruise ship’s desperate plea to come home

PUBLISHED: 06:45 29 April 2020

Lauren Carrick and her parter Joseph Harrison, who are stranded on a cruise ship in the Bahamas. Picture: Courtesy of Lauren Carrick

Lauren Carrick and her parter Joseph Harrison, who are stranded on a cruise ship in the Bahamas. Picture: Courtesy of Lauren Carrick

Lauren Carrick

A cruise ship performer has told of how the Covid-19 pandemic has left her - and hundreds of others - stranded in the middle of the ocean awaiting a return to native shores.

Lauren Carrick and her parter Joseph Harrison, who are stranded on a cruise ship in the Bahamas. Picture: Courtesy of Lauren CarrickLauren Carrick and her parter Joseph Harrison, who are stranded on a cruise ship in the Bahamas. Picture: Courtesy of Lauren Carrick

Lauren Carrick, 29 and of Taverham, currently spends 21 hours of the day holed-up inside a cabin aboard a cruise ship anchored just off the coast of the private island Coco Cay in the Bahamas - only permitted to leave the room for three allocated meal slots a day.

She and her partner, 27-year-old Joseph Harrison, are dancers aboard a cruise ship run by a company called Celebrity, which has been placed under strict lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. She relocated to Miami in October to begin preparations for the cruise and has been on board since the beginning of March.

While all the passengers have disembarked and returned home, the 900-strong crew remain stranded, alongside dozens of other ships in the same position.

The ship’s company is hoping to dock in the United States in the hope of sending crews home, but American Center of Disease Control and Prevention has to date not allowed any arrangements to be made.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “You go through so many emotions at the moment - you just feel hopeless. Celebrity seems to be doing everything it can to get us home but so far nothing has worked.

“Every time we have been given a light it goes out. We’ve been going from excited, to anxious, to frustrated and angry.”

The crews have been given free wifi, allowing Miss Carrick to remain in contact with her family at home, but has also seen a number of proposed flights home cancelled.

She added: “It all happened so quickly - we found out the passengers were disembarking without any real warning and there were so many questions left unanswered. The requirements seem to change every day.

“Originally we thought we would be in isolation for 14 days so were all counting down and then that changed too. We just want to get home.

“We are a clean ship, there are no cases on board but it is just so frustrating to be stranded in the middle of the ocean.”

The pair have set up a petition online calling for crews of all British and Irish cruise ships to be safely returned home.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

