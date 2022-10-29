'Heartbroken' residents turfed out of care home ahead of rebuild

Eastlands care home in Taverham is being closed down - Credit: Google

Residents have been forced to move out of a village care home after its owners unveiled plans to knock it down.

Eastlands care home in Taverham, on the outskirts of Norwich will close its doors this coming week.

All of its residents have already been moved out.

The plan has also seen staff members laid off with Country Court, which runs the home, drawing up proposals to redevelop the site and replace it with a new one.

Country Court said it has "worked closely with the local authority and families to find suitable alternative care homes for all the residents".

But the decision has left its former occupiers "heartbroken" as their families scramble to find alternative care in an already stretched sector.

Among these is 87-year-old Herby Burton, who moved into Eastlands at the beginning of the year.

Shendy Bean, his daughter, said: "My dad really settled in well - he really loved it there.

"He made friends and the staff were just amazing - they treated every single resident like they were their own family.

"It is them that I feel for most in this - they worked so hard and have just been hung out to dry."

The provider said staff members were offered the chance to work at other Country Court care homes, but that some had opted to take redundancy.

The company currently runs 35 care homes nationwide however the closest site to Norwich is in Wisbech - more than 50 miles away.

Ms Bean added: "It feels like they just do not care.

"This has really affected my father - he did not eat for a few days knowing he had to leave.

"Some of the residents just didn't know what was going on either. It is just heartbreaking to watch."

The home in Beech Avenue, which at full capacity could care for 35 people, is scheduled to close on Wednesday, November 2, but has already been removed from the company's website.

A spokesman for Country Court added: "Country Court has closed Eastlands to redevelop the site. A new care home is proposed with preparations for a planning application under way.

"A proposed date for the opening of the new care home has yet to be set."