‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 18:27 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:07 18 January 2019

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

Archant

A fearless five-year-old girl whose cancer plight gripped the hearts of thousands has died, a year after she was first diagnosed with the disease.

James Maddison carries Sophie Taylor on Saturday, April 7. Photo: Jasonpix/NCFCJames Maddison carries Sophie Taylor on Saturday, April 7. Photo: Jasonpix/NCFC

Sophie Taylor, from Sprowston, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma - bone cancer - in January last year.

And although it was news which could have broken many her family remained positive and defiant, vowing to stick their tongues out at cancer and fight every step of the way.

However tragically Sophie died on Friday, just days after her family were told her cancer had aggressively returned, and spread to her lungs.

It was a particularly cruel situation, as just a month before the family had celebrated Sophie being in remission and awaiting a new prosthetic leg, which they had called her magic leg.

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor. Photo: supplied by the Taylor familySprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

And the family should have been enjoying a trip to Disney World in Florida, granted as a wish by charity Rays of Sunshine.

Parents Alex and Kirsty had been posting on social media as Sophie to keep supporters updated. On Friday they posted a poem written partly from Sophie’s perspective and partly from theirs.

It read: “My wings arrived and I decided it is time that I should go. But before I fly and leave you here there are things that you should know.

“Treasure every moment, every laugh, and hug and kiss. For you never know when life may suddenly end up like this.

Sophie Taylor, with Darrell Green, at the UEA lab examining her tumour. Photo: Alex TaylorSophie Taylor, with Darrell Green, at the UEA lab examining her tumour. Photo: Alex Taylor

“I taught you valuable lessons on how to cope with misery and pain, so no matter what you go through remember you can always smile again.

“It may not be today, tomorrow, or this week, but never give up on living while there’s colour in your cheek.

“Mummy and daddy will mourn forever, but their job is crystal clear. To make my name last forever.

“And we will do this for you my dear.

Sophie Taylor, far right, with mum Kirsty, sister Evie, brother Connor and dad Alex. Picture: Taylor familySophie Taylor, far right, with mum Kirsty, sister Evie, brother Connor and dad Alex. Picture: Taylor family

“Sleep well and rest a whole, for now it’s only goodbye.

“We’ll see you again, embrace and cuddle and understand that you must fly.

“It is difficult to end this and say a final piece.

“So how about we love you Sophie and hope you are at peace.”

A fundraising page set up to ensure Sophie’s name is never forgotten had already topped £8,000 on Friday, in just three days.

It is hoped the money can go towards a project which “enables Sophie to be remembered forever and at the same time will support children that find themselves in similar positions to her”.

• To donate, visit bit.ly/2HmqVoG

