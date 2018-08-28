Search

Fund to make Super Strong Sophie’s “name live forever” reaches £7,000 in 24 hours

PUBLISHED: 09:37 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 16 January 2019

Sophie Taylor has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma. Picture: Taylor family

Archant

Almost £7,000 has been raised in less than 24 hours for a Norwich five-year-old who is losing her fight against cancer.

James Maddison carries Sophie Taylor on Saturday, April 7. Photo: Jasonpix/NCFC

Just two days after the anniversary of her diagnosis, Sophie Taylor’s family was told the disease had returned - aggressively.

It was January last year when she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma - bone cancer.

By December she was in remission and was waiting a new prosthetic leg, nicknamed her ‘magic leg’.

Devastatingly, two days after celebrating her ‘diagnosis day’, the family were told the cancer had returned to her lungs.

Sophie Taylor, far right, with mum Kirsty, sister Evie, brother Connor and dad Alex. Picture: Taylor family

The resilient youngster has now been moved to a hospice for end of life care.

Her parents have kept well-wishers updated through her social media accounts, naming her Super Strong Sophie and spreading messages of positivity.

“It is with great sadness that I am letting you know I have relapsed,” they posted on her social media pages. “My cancer has returned extensively in my lungs and I am not well enough for any treatment trials.

“My family are devastated beyond words.

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

“I have been positive throughout my journey and will continue to fight to the very end. The reality is that my journey in the end has been very cruel.

“Make the most of every moment you have and please send me as much positive energy that by some miracle I return to good health.

“No matter what happens to me I have always lived up to my name SUPER STRONG SOPHIE.”

Sophie’s fighting spirit has earned her a legion of supporters, with her Take a Sophie message - encouraging people to take photos of themselves defiantly sticking their tongues out at cancer - now printed on t-shirts.

Sophie Taylor, with Darrell Green, at the UEA lab examining her tumour. Photo: Alex Taylor

Her family have spent every day wrapping their daughter with positivity, and have now established a fund that will “make sure her name lives on forever” and that no other family will have to endure what they have been through.

Less than 24 hours since the fund was set up almost £7,000 has been raised by around 400 supporters.

Sophie’s family said: “The money will go towards a project that enables Sophie to be remembered forever and at the same time will support children that find themselves in similar positions to her.

“Anything done will be updated in the future so that Sophie’s story lives on, lessons are learned and lives are made better.

“Thank you for generosity and support shown. Sophie has made a difference to so many people and will continue to do so beyond her life.”

Donate to Super Strong Sophie’s Sparkle.

Topic Tags:

