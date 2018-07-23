News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Families enjoy outdoor activities to celebrate community health project

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 11:53 AM July 23, 2018    Updated: 6:33 PM October 10, 2020
Children enjoying the Lakenham and Tuckswood Energise project family fun day at Tuckswood Green, Nor

Children and families enjoyed fun runs, story and wildlife walks, Tai Chi and Zumba to celebrate a health-boosting community project.

The Lakenham and Tuckswood Energise project was set up two years ago to provide health-promoting activities in south-west Norwich.

To mark the end of the successful project, a family fun day was held on Tuckswood Green, Norwich.

Throughout the past two years a range of age groups have benefited from healthy and fun-filled activities thanks.

These have been provided by Community Action Norfolk and Active Norfolk, in partnership with Norwich City Council and local groups and enthusiasts.

Tonya Winsley, development officer, said: 'More people have met new people through the project, been having fun and getting fit at the same time. Groups of neighbours and friends have contributed ideas about getting more active.'

