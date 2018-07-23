Families enjoy outdoor activities to celebrate community health project
- Credit: Rik Martin
Children and families enjoyed fun runs, story and wildlife walks, Tai Chi and Zumba to celebrate a health-boosting community project.
The Lakenham and Tuckswood Energise project was set up two years ago to provide health-promoting activities in south-west Norwich.
To mark the end of the successful project, a family fun day was held on Tuckswood Green, Norwich.
Throughout the past two years a range of age groups have benefited from healthy and fun-filled activities thanks.
These have been provided by Community Action Norfolk and Active Norfolk, in partnership with Norwich City Council and local groups and enthusiasts.
You may also want to watch:
Tonya Winsley, development officer, said: 'More people have met new people through the project, been having fun and getting fit at the same time. Groups of neighbours and friends have contributed ideas about getting more active.'
Most Read
- 1 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
- 2 Farke on Tettey City talks
- 3 Primark announces new longer opening hours from April 12
- 4 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
- 5 New alliances seeks action on 'eyesore' vacant building
- 6 Touching tribute to N&N nurse who died from Covid-19
- 7 Car washing facility proposal for vacant site near NDR roundabout
- 8 Norwich road closed for two days for resurfacing works
- 9 Beware City backlash after rivals slip up again
- 10 Flood alerts issued after strong winds and high water levels hit coast