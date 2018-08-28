Facts and figures lay bare challenge of turning round mental health trust

These statistics lay bare the situation faced at the region’s mental health trust, as it has once again been placed in special measures.

Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) was this week told it was unsafe, poorly led, and unresponsive by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

And just one of the areas highlighted by inspectors was long waiting times, where 36 people had waited five years to be seen and 2,732 were waiting for their first contact with services.

Antek Lejk, chief executive at NSFT, said the trust was “disappointed” with the report.

He said: “Although we have been working hard to make improvements, we recognise that the actions we have taken so far have not resulted in the rapid progress which both the CQC and our trust had hoped for.

“Since receiving the draft report, we have been taking action to address the immediate concerns found by the CQC and listening to our staff and service users to make sure we fully understand the deeper challenges faced by the trust.”