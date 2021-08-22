Care home enjoying return of days out with air museum nostalgia
- Credit: Contributed
Those living at a Sprowston care home are enjoying the freedom of excursions again with a nostalgic trip down memory lane for three ex-servicemen.
Barchester, The Warren Care Home in Wroxham Road, treated residents to a trip to the City of Norwich Aviation Museum which brought back memories for those who served.
The home has also welcomed the return of entertainers to bring smiles to the faces of residents, in addition to minibus outings.
Pedro Campos, general manager at The Warren, said: "It is absolutely wonderful to be able to take our residents out for trips again. We have all been waiting for this day and we are so thankful it is finally here."
The residents were also kept entertained during the lockdown restrictions with singers, yoga classes via Zoom and talks being arranged from various organisations through YouTube.
A resident at the home said: "Staff here have been brilliant throughout lockdown putting on all kind of different events to keep us entertained.
"We have been very well looked after but it is lovely to be able to go out and about again. It really does feel like life is starting to get back to normal.”
