Medical centre staff shortages lead to lengthy delays

Francis Redwood

Published: 1:13 PM May 9, 2022
The East Norwich Medical Partnership Aslake Close surgery in Sprowston

The East Norwich Medical Partnership Aslake Close surgery in Sprowston - Credit: Google Maps

A Sprowston medical centre is having to push back appointments this week due to a lack of practitioners.

East Norwich Medical Partnership is under the cosh as an outbreak of illness has swept through the team.

Danielle Colebrooke, a receptionist at the centre, said: "It's a nightmare.

"We have a multiple doctors off due to illness or Covid.

"There's so much pressure on us already at the moment and we're now having to push everything back because of staff levels.

"We have especially high demand for blood tests at the moment but with our specialist being one of the people off it's going to be even longer. 

"There is around a six to eight-week wait already."

With demand so high and staff levels low, Ms Colebrooke recommended some alternative avenues the public can go down.

She added: "We are full every day so we will either direct people to the walk-in centre if they need something urgently or 111."

