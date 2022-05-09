Medical centre staff shortages lead to lengthy delays
- Credit: Google Maps
A Sprowston medical centre is having to push back appointments this week due to a lack of practitioners.
East Norwich Medical Partnership is under the cosh as an outbreak of illness has swept through the team.
Danielle Colebrooke, a receptionist at the centre, said: "It's a nightmare.
"We have a multiple doctors off due to illness or Covid.
"There's so much pressure on us already at the moment and we're now having to push everything back because of staff levels.
"We have especially high demand for blood tests at the moment but with our specialist being one of the people off it's going to be even longer.
"There is around a six to eight-week wait already."
Most Read
- 1 Norwich City investigating Instagram posts by Brandon Williams
- 2 Grade II listed Italian-style villa in Norwich on sale for £950k
- 3 City fight 'like something out of the Jerry Springer show'
- 4 WATCH: Fan protests after Norwich City's 4-0 defeat to West Ham
- 5 City shops voice despair over thefts and broken glass spree
- 6 7 of the quirkiest places to eat in Norwich
- 7 Doctor's surgery access fears raised during Anglia Square consultation
- 8 More tributes to Norwich murder victim as police probe continues
- 9 Police continue to investigate murder of man, 63
- 10 Five of the best riverside walks in and around Norwich
With demand so high and staff levels low, Ms Colebrooke recommended some alternative avenues the public can go down.
She added: "We are full every day so we will either direct people to the walk-in centre if they need something urgently or 111."